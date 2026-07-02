With reference to an announcement published by Alvotech S.A. (symbol: ALVO) on June 18, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on July 3, 2026.
|ISIN
|LU2458332611
|Company name
|Alvotech S.A.
|Total share capital before the increase
|346.538.147 shares
|Increase in share capital
|43.893.333 shares
|Total share capital following the increase
|390.431.480 shares
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|ALVO
|Orderbook ID
|260316
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