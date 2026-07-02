With reference to an announcement published by Alvotech S.A. (symbol: ALVO) on June 18, 2026, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on July 3, 2026.

ISIN LU2458332611 Company name Alvotech S.A. Total share capital before the increase 346.538.147 shares Increase in share capital 43.893.333 shares Total share capital following the increase 390.431.480 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol ALVO Orderbook ID 260316