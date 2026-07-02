EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Energy

How Brenmiller Energy Is Positioning Itself To Capitalize On The Greening Of Industrial Heat



02.07.2026 / 17:44 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - July 2, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Generating industrial heat produces about 10% of the global greenhouse gas emissions, which is greater than the pollutants of all the world's cars, planes and ships combined. Yet when it comes to finding greener ways to make steel, cement, glass and other industrial products, relatively little focus is put on industrial heat. The current green way of doing it is to electrify everything. But that has shortcomings, including grid capacity constraints, high electricity costs and the inability of current tech to consistently reach ultra-high temperatures. The old way of doing it - burning fossil fuels like coal and natural gas - is less of an option as companies and governments look to lower their carbon footprint, and the environment pays the price when such methods are used. Brenmiller Energy: Offering Solutions Through Thermal Energy Storage One approach that promises to overcome those limitations is thermal energy storage technology, or TES, and one company emerging as a trailblazer in that area is Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG), the Israel-based TES provider. The company says it is disrupting the industrial heat market with its bGen TES platform, which was developed to meet the needs of industrial customers that require reliable, high-temperature heat around the clock. The bGen platform is a patented solid-state heat battery that uses crushed volcanic rock to store low-cost renewable electricity as high-temperature heat, which it then releases on demand as zero-emission steam, hot water or air. By utilizing abundant materials instead of critical battery metals, customers can charge their system when electricity prices are lower and use stored energy during periods of higher demand or cost. Bringing Energy To Customers As A Service To eliminate upfront costs associated with TES systems, Brenmiller Energy recently introduced BNRG360, its energy-as-a-service model. Brenmiller Energy develops, owns and operates the integrated clean energy systems, allowing customers to adopt thermal energy storage without significant upfront capital investment. Brenmiller said BNRG360 represents its strategic evolution from an equipment supplier to an integrated energy infrastructure company. Under this model, Brenmiller intends to develop, own and operate clean energy assets that combine its proprietary thermal energy storage technology with renewable generation and battery storage, delivering heat and power to industrial customers through long-term service agreements. This asset ownership strategy is designed to generate recurring revenues, deepen customer relationships and capture greater long-term value throughout the life of each project, while providing customers with a single, accountable partner for their energy needs. The strategic shift has the potential to reshape how investors evaluate the business as the installed base of operating projects grows, reported the energy storage company. The need for thermal energy storage is expected to grow into a multi-billion-dollar industry in the coming years, as several powerful trends converge. Rising electricity consumption, industrial electrification, grid modernization, increasing renewable energy penetration and growing attention to energy security are reshaping how industrial companies manage energy. At the same time, artificial intelligence and data center expansion are placing additional demands on electrical infrastructure, driving the need for more flexible energy systems. As governments and businesses continue investing in decarbonization, thermal energy storage demand is expected to continue to increase. Between now and 2032, one forecast has the market for TES systems growing at a CAGR of 10% , reaching nearly $14 billion. Key Partnerships Developing Developing thermal energy that can be stored is one thing, but Brenmiller has moved beyond the concept stage and is proving its system in a real-world environment with Tempo Beverages Ltd. The Tempo project is a 32-megawatt-hour TES installation engineered to supply continuous industrial process steam and fully replace the site's fossil fuel boiler-based heat production. The system is expected to eliminate approximately 6,200 tons of CO2 emissions annually and has already started delivering steam power in June. Brenmiller said Tempo is expected to become one of its most significant commercial reference installations, demonstrating the company's ability to deploy TES at industrial scale under real-world operating conditions. The project represents the culmination of more than 15 years of technology development and is intended to serve as a blueprint for future industrial decarbonization deployments worldwide. Brenmiller said the operational experience and performance data generated through Tempo will strengthen customer confidence, support future commercial opportunities and further support the scalability of the company's bGen platform. In addition to Tempo, the company said it is talking to other companies about decarbonization projects using its platform. Looking Ahead To A Green Future Looking out to the company's future, Brenmiller said the focus is on growth, boosting cash flow and achieving sustainable profitability. With more customers expected to join its BNRG360 platform, and additional successful project commissionings on the horizon, the company is confident it can achieve those milestones and more. The industrial market needs an alternative energy source, and thermal energy may be it. Brenmiller is positioning to help companies decarbonize with its bGen platform. Those interested in learning more can check out the company here . Featured image from Shutterstock . This content was originally published on Benzinga . Read further disclosures here . This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga





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