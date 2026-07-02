Newcore Gold: Strong Pre-Feasibility Study Results for the Enchi Gold Project in Ghana
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Newcore Gold: Strong Pre-Feasibility Study Results for the Enchi Gold Project in Ghana
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|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:46
|Newcore Gold: Strong Pre-Feasibility Study Results for the Enchi Gold Project in Ghana
|Newcore Gold: Strong Pre-Feasibility Study Results for the Enchi Gold Project in Ghana
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|Di
|Newcore Gold stößt bei Bohrungen auf 3,51 g/t Gold auf einer Mächtigkeit von 21,0 Metern, darunter 5,91 g/t Gold auf 9,0 Metern, im Enchi-Goldprojekt in Ghana
|Diamantbohrungen in der Goldlagerstätte Nyam durchschneiden eine hochgradige Goldmineralisierung unterhalb der Grenzen
der Tagebaustätten, die die Mineralreserven begrenzen
30....
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|Newcore Gold Ltd.: Newcore Gold Drilling Intersects 3.51 g/t Gold over 21.0 Metres, Including 5.91 g/t Gold over 9.0 Metres, at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana
|VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 80...
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|24.06.
|Newcore Gold's Enchi PFS Pegs After-Tax NPV at $496 Million
|24.06.
|Newcore Gold gibt solide Vor-Machbarkeitsstudie für das Enchi-Goldprojekt in Ghana bekannt
|Nettobarwert (NPV5 %) nach
Steuern von 647 Millionen US-Dollar, interne Rendite (IRR) nach Steuern von 45 % bei einem Spotpreis für Gold von 4.200 US-Dollar pro Unze
Durchschnittliche jährliche...
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|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NEWCORE GOLD LTD
|0,209
|-1,88 %