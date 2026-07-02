Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company") announces that it has received a shareholder requisition pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Alberta; "ABCA") requesting that the Company call a special meeting of shareholders for the purpose of considering certain proposed changes to the composition of the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company has commenced its review of the requisition with the assistance of its legal advisors and will proceed in accordance with the requirements of the ABCA and applicable securities laws.

Further information, including details of any special meeting of shareholders, will be provided if and when appropriate.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services or to invest, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

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Source: Metaguest.AI Incorporated