Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2026) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") commends the Government of Québec on the release of its long-term energy policy, the Plan de gestion intégrée des ressources énergétiques (PGIRE) 2026-2050, which identifies geologic (natural) hydrogen as a strategic innovation sector and establishes a long-term policy framework to advance research, development and future commercialization as part of Québec's transition to a lower-carbon economy.

The release of the PGIRE represents the latest milestone in Québec's rapidly evolving natural hydrogen strategy, following the recent adoption of Bill 17, which established Québec's legislative framework governing the exploration and development of naturally occurring hydrogen. Together, these initiatives provide a progressively clearer legislative, regulatory and policy framework intended to support the responsible advancement of Québec's emerging geologic hydrogen industry.

QIMC believes its exploration activities, technical expertise and collaboration with government, Indigenous partners and research institutions position the Company to contribute meaningfully to Québec's emerging geologic hydrogen industry.

The PGIRE establishes the following long-term objectives:

Support a minimum of five (5) geologic hydrogen research projects by 2035.

Advance two (2) geologic hydrogen exploitation (production) projects by 2050.

According to the Government of Québec's Plan de gestion intégrée des ressources énergétiques (PGIRE) 2026-2050, geologic hydrogen has been identified as an emerging innovation sector requiring a structured development pathway. The Plan establishes objectives of supporting at least five geologic hydrogen research projects by 2035 and advancing two geologic hydrogen exploitation projects by 2050, reflecting Québec's commitment to developing the regulatory, scientific and industrial framework necessary to responsibly advance this new energy resource. QIMC believes the policy direction outlined in the PGIRE provides greater regulatory clarity for companies evaluating investment opportunities in Québec's emerging geologic hydrogen sector and supports continued collaboration among government, Indigenous communities, local municipalities, academia and industry as Québec advances its long-term natural hydrogen objectives.

QIMC has been actively advancing geologic natural hydrogen exploration within the Témiscamingue Graben, where the Company has developed one of Québec's most comprehensive exploration programs through regional soil gas hydrogen surveys, geophysical investigations, drilling initiatives and collaborative partnerships with the Témiscamingue First Nation and leading research institutions. The Company believes this work positions QIMC to contribute meaningfully to the next phase of Québec's emerging natural hydrogen industry.

Leadership Commentary

John Karagiannidis, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of QIMC, stated:



"Québec and Nova Scotia continue to distinguish themselves among the world's most forward-looking and proactive jurisdictions for geologic natural hydrogen. The progression from Bill 17 to the PGIRE demonstrates a commitment to providing industry with a transparent framework for responsible exploration, innovation and future commercial development. Most recently, QIMC was invited to appear before the National Assembly during consultations on Bill 17 to share our technical experience and perspectives on the responsible development of Québec's geologic hydrogen resources. We believe today's announcement demonstrates the Province's continued commitment to building a clear, science-based framework for this emerging industry."

André Turmel, Executive Chairman of QIMC, added:



"The speed with which Québec has moved from legislative modernization to a comprehensive long-term energy strategy sends a strong signal that the Province intends to establish itself as one of the world's leading jurisdictions for the responsible development of naturally occurring hydrogen. We commend the Government for its vision and look forward to working collaboratively with the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy, the Témiscamingue First Nation, researchers and other stakeholders as Québec advances toward pilot projects and, ultimately, commercial production."

QIMC Well Positioned for the Next Stage

Since 2025, QIMC has built a strong technical foundation to support the next phase of Québec's natural hydrogen industry through exploration, technical innovation and collaboration.

Secured a 5,000-metre diamond drilling permit in Québec;

in Québec; Completed one of Québec's largest regional soil gas hydrogen exploration programs ;

; Conducted extensive geophysical surveys across the Témiscamingue Graben;

Advanced proprietary exploration methodologies for naturally occurring hydrogen systems; and

Established collaborative relationships with the Témiscamingue First Nation, research institutions and government stakeholders.

QIMC is evaluating the development of a pilot project under Québec's new legislative framework, which the Company believes will play an important role in advancing scientific understanding of naturally occurring hydrogen systems while evaluating future production concepts under real operating conditions.

With the combined implementation of Bill 17 and the PGIRE 2026-2050, QIMC believes Québec has established one of North America's most progressive policy frameworks for the responsible development of geologic natural hydrogen. QIMC believes that Québec and Nova Scotia are both well positioned to become international centres of excellence for naturally occurring hydrogen exploration, innovation and responsible development.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) is a North American exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical mineral interests. The Company is advancing its exploration programs across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota through the application of its proprietary R2G2 framework.

QIMC is focused on responsible exploration, technical innovation, and the advancement of natural hydrogen opportunities that may contribute to future clean-energy development initiatives. The Company's exploration at the Advocate Area involves no hydraulic fracturing and no reservoir stimulation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration activities, anticipated research initiatives and pilot projects, future commercialization opportunities, regulatory developments, the Company's business strategy, and the potential significance of the Government of Québec's Plan de gestion intégrée des ressources énergétiques (PGIRE) 2026-2050 and Bill 17 to the Company's business and the development of the geologic natural hydrogen industry.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

There can be no assurance that future exploration activities, research initiatives, pilot projects, commercial production opportunities, regulatory developments or government objectives will occur or be realized as currently anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, QIMC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303797

Source: Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.