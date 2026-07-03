Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of Murray Surgical

Asker Healthcare Group has acquired 100 per cent of the shares in Murray Surgical Limited ("Murray Surgical"), a leading distributor of specialist surgical and medical products to the healthcare sector in Ireland.

"Murray Surgical is a highly respected company with a strong presence across Ireland's hospitals. Its product portfolio is a perfect complement to HSL Group's existing surgical offering. Together, we can provide an even more comprehensive range of products and solutions to our customers, while creating attractive opportunities for cross-selling and further geographic expansion for Murray Surgical. We look forward to welcoming and supporting the Murray Surgical team within HSL Group and the wider Asker family," says Johan Falk, CEO Asker Healthcare Group.

Murray Surgical, founded in 1978, provides products, solutions and services across all hospital departments, including orthopaedics, neuro/spine, plastic surgery, ENT, cardiothoracic, endoscopy and sterile services. The company has 9 employees and generated revenue of approximately SEK 73m in the past financial year.

The acquisition is a bolt-on acquisition to HSL Group and is expected to contribute positively to the group's EBITA margin.

For further information, please contact:

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group

Phone: +46 73 313 62 17

E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 5 000 employees in 19 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 17 billion.