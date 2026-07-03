NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Unveils Strategic AI Growth Roadmap Focused on Workforce Intelligence and Event Technology Innovation

Roadmap Highlights Multiple AI-Driven Growth Initiatives Designed to Expand the Company's Technology Platform and Long-Term Market Opportunity

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first event technology platform company, today announced its Strategic AI Growth Roadmap, outlining key initiatives designed to expand the Company's AI-powered technology ecosystem across workforce intelligence, team engagement, and event technology markets. The roadmap builds upon Nextech's existing technology foundation and reflects the Company's vision of applying artificial intelligence to improve how organizations engage employees, customers, and event attendees.

The Strategic AI Growth Roadmap is centered around three core growth pillars:

AI Workforce Intelligence

Nextech is advancing the development of KraftyLab Intelligence, an AI-powered workforce intelligence platform designed to help organizations better understand employee engagement, workplace culture, and team dynamics through actionable insights and analytics. The platform is intended to connect employee feedback, people analytics, AI-driven recommendations, coaching resources, and team engagement experiences within a unified ecosystem.

The Company believes growing demand for employee engagement solutions, workplace analytics, and AI-powered management tools represents a significant opportunity for innovation in the human capital management market.

Event Engagement & Experience Innovation

Nextech is exploring new ways to extend its event technology capabilities beyond traditional event management workflows by integrating AI-powered engagement solutions into live and virtual event experiences. The Company is evaluating opportunities to enhance audience participation, increase attendee engagement, and deliver new interactive experiences designed to improve event outcomes for organizers and exhibitors.

As organizations continue to seek measurable engagement solutions, Nextech believes AI-driven event experiences may represent a meaningful opportunity to expand its presence within the global events market

AI-Powered Event Monetization

Nextech is also evaluating the development of next-generation AI-powered lead capture and qualification technologies designed to improve how organizations generate business opportunities from events and exhibitions. The Company's vision includes utilizing AI to help exhibitors engage attendees, capture valuable prospect information, qualify leads, and streamline post-event sales workflows.

The initiative aligns with Nextech's strategy of leveraging its experience in event technology while exploring new software-driven revenue opportunities within the event ecosystem.

Building an Integrated AI Ecosystem

Nextech's Strategic AI Growth Roadmap is designed around a unified vision:

Apply AI to improve workplace engagement and organizational performance.

Expand audience engagement across live and virtual events.

Create intelligent tools that help organizations generate measurable business outcomes.

Leverage existing technology assets to pursue new software and platform opportunities.

By combining workforce intelligence, engagement technologies, and AI-powered event solutions, Nextech believes it is positioning itself to participate in several large and growing technology markets while building upon its existing expertise in events, engagement, and artificial intelligence.

CEO Commentary

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented: "We believe artificial intelligence is creating entirely new opportunities to improve how organizations engage employees, customers, and event attendees. Our Strategic AI Growth Roadmap reflects our commitment to developing innovative technologies that address real business challenges while leveraging the strengths of our existing platforms. We remain focused on disciplined execution as we evaluate opportunities to expand our technology ecosystem and create long-term shareholder value."

Nextech3D.AI has also renewed its share purchase warrant program, issuing 8,584,573 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to service providers as part of their employment and consulting agreements. Each Warrant grants the right to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.135 for a one-year period. The Warrants will be exercised in equal monthly tranches, with recipients able to either receive shares or participate in a managed sale program for cash proceeds. This move demonstrates the company's commitment to rewarding and retaining its talented workforce, while also aligning their interests with the company's long-term success.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on developing solutions for workforce engagement, event technology, and digital experiences. Through its portfolio of platforms and technologies, the Company delivers solutions designed to help organizations improve engagement, efficiency, and business outcomes. Through its flagship Map D and Eventdex platforms , Krafty Labs , Nextech3D.ai powers thousands of events annually with interactive floor mapping, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AI matchmaking, and blockchain ticketing and accreditation.

For further information, please visit www.Nextech3D.ai .

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com



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For more information, contact:

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

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Forward-Looking Statements



The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-unveils-strategic-ai-growth-roadmap-focused-on-workf-1186326