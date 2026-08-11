NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg Purchases 250,000 Shares in Open Market

Open market purchases increases CEO ownership to over 30 million shares, highlighting confidence in Nextech3D.ai's long-term growth strategy and shareholder value potential.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leading AI-powered technology company focused on event technology, and spatial computing solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Evan Gappelberg has purchased 250,000 common shares of the Company in open market transactions at an average price of approximately $0.11 per share.

Following this purchase, Mr. Gappelberg now owns more than 30 million Nextech3D.ai shares, reinforcing his position as the Company's largest shareholder and underscoring his confidence in the Company's future prospects.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, commented:

"I have always believed in aligning management with shareholders, and this open market purchase reflects my confidence in Nextech3D.ai, our team, and our long-term business strategy. We continue to focus on executing our growth initiatives, advancing our AI-powered technology solutions, and serving our expanding customer base."

The shares were acquired in the open market using Mr. Gappelberg's personal funds.

Mr. Gappelberg added:

"I now own over 30 million shares of Nextech3D.ai. My investment reflects my commitment to the Company and my belief in the long-term potential of our technology, products, and strategic direction. I remain focused on building and growing the business for the benefit of all stakeholders."

The Company continues to execute on its growth strategy, focusing on expanding enterprise customer relationships, advancing its AI-powered technology solutions, and pursuing opportunities to drive revenue growth and shareholder value.

Recent Nextech3D.ai News

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July 3, 2026

Roadmap outlines multiple AI-driven growth initiatives designed to expand the Company's technology platform and create new revenue opportunities.

Read More: AI Growth Roadmap Press Release

Nextech3D.ai Reports Strong Q4 and Audited Full-Year Results: +207% YoY Revenue Growth, 91% Gross Margins

June 25, 2026

Company reported significant revenue growth, improving margins, and continued progress toward a scalable AI-powered software business model.

Read More: Q4 & Full-Year Results

Nextech3D.ai to Host Livestream Shareholder Update on Financial Results and AI Platform Growth Outlook

June 12, 2026

Management provided investors with updates on audited financial results, platform growth initiatives, and future business strategy.

Read More: Watch CEO Livestream Here

Investor Resources

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https://www.nextechar.com/investors/overview

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About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company focused on transforming how businesses create, manage and experience digital content, events and immersive environments. Through its portfolio of event technology, AI-powered solutions and spatial computing products, Nextech helps organizations modernize customer engagement and accelerate digital transformation.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai's investor relations website.

For Further Information:

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO & Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "will," or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated benefits of the partnership, future revenue opportunities, growth initiatives, software adoption, commercial expansion opportunities, recurring revenue generation, and future business performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-ceo-evan-gappelberg-purchases-250-000-shares-in-open-1205752