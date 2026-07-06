Vanta Holdings Inc.: Vanta to Participate in the "Health, Wellness & Longevity" Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET

News Release Highlights:

Vanta has been invited to present at Maxim Group's "Health, Wellness & Longevity" Virtual Conference on July 22, 2026, providing the Company with an opportunity to engage institutional investors and showcase its long-term strategy for building an integrated U.S.-focused consumer health sciences and longevity platform spanning peptide therapies, nutraceuticals and premium functional hydration products. The Company believes participation in the conference supports its broader U.S. corporate growth and capital markets strategy by expanding visibility among institutional investors, family offices, investment advisors and other capital markets participants as it advances the development and commercialization of its integrated consumer health sciences and longevity ecosystem. Vanta's integrated consumer health sciences strategy combines the development of a U.S.-focused telehealth-enabled peptide platform with an established portfolio of premium nutraceutical and functional hydration products, positioning the Company to participate in the projected $1.4 trillion global longevity economy through multiple complementary consumer health verticals.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A4205J)("Vanta" or the "Company"), a consumer health sciences and longevity company focused on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, and parent of the Vanta premium longevity brand, announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Marcello Leone, has been invited to present at the "Health, Wellness & Longevity" virtual conference, hosted by Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim Group"), on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Vanta will be taking part in Maxim Group's virtual summit titled "Health, Wellness & Longevity." Consumer wellness and scientific innovation are reshaping how people eat, drink, and pursue longer, healthier lives. During this virtual conference, Maxim Group Research Analysts will sit down with leaders from companies at the forefront of innovation across the beverage, food, supplement, and longevity sectors. Participants will discuss shifting consumer preferences, the science behind emerging ingredients, building trusted brands, navigating regulatory environments, and capturing market share in some of the fastest-growing categories in consumer health.

This conference will be live on digital.maximgrp.com for institutional investors. To attend, sign up and become a member.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat

Advancing U.S. Corporate Growth & Capital Markets Strategy

"We are pleased to participate in Maxim Group's Health, Wellness & Longevity virtual conference as we continue advancing Vanta's U.S.-focused consumer health sciences and longevity strategy," said Marcello Leone, Chief Executive Officer of Vanta. "We believe the conference provides an important opportunity to engage with institutional investors and communicate our long-term vision for building an integrated consumer health sciences platform spanning peptides, nutraceuticals, and functional hydration products. As we advance our U.S. growth strategy, expanding awareness of Vanta within the U.S. investment community remains an important component of our broader corporate growth and capital markets initiatives."

The Company believes its participation in the conference supports its broader strategy to expand its presence in the U.S. market by increasing visibility among institutional investors, family offices, investment advisors, and other capital markets participants. The Company further believes that continued engagement with the U.S. investment community will complement its broader commercialization strategy as it advances the development of its integrated consumer health sciences and longevity platform.

Vanta's U.S.-Focused Integrated Consumer Health Sciences & Longevity Ecosystem

Vanta is developing a U.S.-focused integrated consumer health sciences and longevity ecosystem designed to address the growing demand for preventative wellness, personalized health optimization, and healthy aging.

The Company's strategy is centered on building a diversified platform spanning compounded peptide therapies, functional nutraceuticals, and premium functional hydration products, supported by an integrated commercialization strategy combining direct-to-consumer (DTC), subscription, retail, and strategic distribution channels. The Company believes integrating these complementary product categories within a single consumer health platform may support recurring customer engagement, expand cross-selling opportunities, strengthen customer lifetime value (LTV), and diversify revenue opportunities across multiple consumer health verticals.

Compounded Peptide Therapies

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Vanta Peptide Labs Inc., the Company is advancing a U.S.-focused compounded peptide therapy platform intended to support initiatives across longevity, metabolic health, recovery, performance optimization, body composition, and cellular wellness.

The contemplated peptide platform is designed to integrate telehealth-enabled patient acquisition, physician consultation and prescription authorization workflows, U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")-registered compounding pharmacy fulfillment, compliant payment processing infrastructure, and recurring subscription-based patient engagement into a unified commercialization model. Through the Company's strategic master services, commercialization and operations agreement, as disclosed in the Company's news release dated May 28, 2026, Vanta has established a strategic foundational operating relationship supporting the development of these capabilities, including access to FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy infrastructure, institutional payment processing capabilities, and strategic operating expertise in scaling direct-to-consumer consumer health businesses through digital commerce, customer acquisition, subscription marketing, and omni-channel commercialization strategies.

Functional Nutraceuticals

Complementing the Company's contemplated peptide platform is Vanta's portfolio of nutraceutical products, designed to support cellular health, metabolic wellness, cognitive performance, recovery, and everyday health optimization through premium functional formulations.

The Company's nutraceutical portfolio includes Vanta BlackPowder, a premium functional nutraceutical formulated from highly bioactive fulvic and humic mineral complexes sourced from pristine deposits in the Rocky Mountains of British Columbia. Manufactured utilizing patented Fulvic Isolation Technology,1 a proprietary process designed to isolate and concentrate highly bioactive fulvic and humic compounds, BlackPowder contains more than 65 trace minerals, together with magnesium and Vitamin B12, in a convenient daily single-serving powder format. Designed to support cellular function, mineral replenishment, immune function, gut health, nutrient absorption, cognitive function, and metabolic wellness.2,3

The portfolio also includes the Company's Vanta Methylene Blue formulations, including Methylene Blue Slim, developed to support cellular energy, metabolic efficiency, endurance, and daily vitality, and Methylene Blue Brain, formulated to support cognitive performance, focus, memory, and mental clarity through pharmaceutical-grade methylene blue combined with complementary functional ingredients.4,5

The Company believes these products are expected to complement its contemplated peptide platform by expanding its daily wellness offering, supporting recurring consumer engagement, and broadening commercialization opportunities across both direct-to-consumer and retail channels within Vanta's integrated longevity ecosystem.

Premium Functional Hydration

Vanta's premium functional hydration platform is anchored by Vanta Blackwater, the Company's flagship and original naturally dark, mineral-enriched alkaline spring water brand. Formulated utilizing the Company's proprietary, Health Canada-approved fulvic and humic mineral formulation powered by patented Fulvic Isolation Technology,1 Vanta Blackwater is designed to support hydration, mineral replenishment, cellular function, immune function, gut health, nutrient absorption, cognitive performance, and broader everyday wellness applications.2,3

As the creator of the original Blackwater brand, the Company believes its premium functional hydration platform represents a strategic commercial asset supporting the continued expansion of its integrated consumer health sciences and longevity platform. Leveraging proprietary formulations, vertically integrated manufacturing infrastructure, ownership of a premium natural alkaline spring water source, established retail distribution relationships, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) commercialization capabilities, the Company believes Blackwater provides a differentiated commercialization platform supporting its broader strategy across peptide therapies, functional nutraceuticals, premium functional hydration products, and future consumer health sciences initiatives.

Vanta Blackwater is currently generating commercial revenue and is distributed through both direct-to-consumer and retail channels, including several leading Canadian retailers, without limitation, Whole Foods Market, Fresh St. Market, Safeway, London Drugs, and IGA. The Company believes its established hydration business, together with its manufacturing capabilities, proprietary formulations, and commercial infrastructure, provides a scalable platform supporting continued product innovation, strategic partnerships, and commercialization opportunities across its broader consumer health sciences portfolio.

Strategically Positioned to Participate in the Emerging US$1.4 Trillion Longevity Economy

Healthcare is undergoing a paradigm shift as consumers increasingly prioritize preventative wellness, personalized healthcare, and healthy aging over traditional reactive disease treatment. Approximately 90% of the approximately US$4.9 trillion spent annually on healthcare in the United States is directed toward the treatment of chronic disease,6 while the global longevity economy is projected to expand from approximately US$806 billion in 2024 to approximately US$1.4 trillion by 2029, representing a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.7

The Company believes several long-term industry trends, including increasing adoption of telehealth-enabled healthcare delivery, expanding consumer demand for personalized wellness solutions, continued growth in subscription-based healthcare models, and increasing awareness of longevity-focused therapies, are reshaping the broader consumer health sciences landscape.

Against this backdrop, the Company believes its integrated consumer health sciences ecosystem provides exposure to multiple complementary segments of the longevity market through a diversified portfolio spanning peptide therapies, nutraceuticals, and premium functional hydration products. Rather than participating in a single product category, Vanta's commercialization strategy is intended to leverage complementary product offerings and recurring consumer engagement across multiple health and wellness touchpoints within a unified direct-to-consumer platform.

The Company believes this integrated platform strategy may provide opportunities to expand customer lifetime value (LTV) through recurring subscription-based clinical services, complementary daily wellness products, premium hydration offerings, and shared customer acquisition infrastructure, while creating operational leverage across its broader commercialization platform.

The Company believes this strategy positions Vanta at the convergence of telehealth, preventative healthcare, longevity science, digital healthcare infrastructure, subscription commerce, and personalized wellness, providing exposure to one of the fastest-growing segments of the global consumer health sciences market.

1 Fulvic Isolation Technology is owned by an arm's length third-party strategic supply partner, 2 WellnessExtract, 3 AscentNutrition, 4 Drugs.com, 5 Renoja, 6 CDC, 7 Forbes

About Vanta Holdings Inc.

Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC0, WKN:A4205J) is a consumer health sciences and longevity company advancing an integrated ecosystem of U.S.-focused peptide therapy, nutraceutical, and premium hydration products centered on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, positioning the Company to participate in the rapidly expanding longevity economy.

Vanta is advancing a U.S.-focused telehealth-enabled peptide therapy and longevity platform leveraging commercialization infrastructure and FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy relationships to pursue initiatives across recovery, metabolic wellness, performance optimization, and healthy aging categories.

Through its Vanta brand and select private-label partnerships, the Company develops, manufactures, and distributes premium hydration and longevity-oriented nutraceutical products, including, without limitation, its flagship proprietary Blackwater and BlackPowder product portfolio featuring bioactive compounds, trace mineral complexes, and patented Fulvic Isolation Technology designed to support hydration, mineral replenishment, cellular function, immune function, gut health, nutrient absorption, cognitive function, and broader everyday wellness-focused applications aligned with growing consumer demand for functional health optimization products. Vanta's vertically integrated operations include ownership of a natural alkaline spring water aquifer and a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility situated in the mountains of British Columbia.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA , SIPC, and Nasdaq. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Martino Ciambrelli, Director

info@vanta.holdings

604-449-1816

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's participation in Maxim Group's "Health, Wellness & Longevity" virtual conference and the anticipated benefits of such participation, including the opportunity to engage institutional investors and increase visibility among institutional investors, family offices, investment advisors and other capital markets participants; the Company's U.S. corporate growth strategy, capital markets initiatives and efforts to expand its presence in the U.S. market; the Company's strategy to develop and commercialize an integrated consumer health sciences and longevity ecosystem; the anticipated development, commercialization, expansion and performance of the Company's contemplated peptide therapy platform, nutraceutical and premium functional hydration platforms; the anticipated implementation, execution and benefits of the Company's telehealth-enabled commercialization model; the anticipated implementation, performance and benefits of the Company's strategic master services, commercialization and operations agreement, including access to FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy infrastructure, institutional payment processing capabilities and commercialization expertise; the anticipated benefits of integrating peptide therapies, nutraceuticals and premium hydration products within a unified direct-to-consumer, subscription, retail and strategic distribution platform; the Company's ability to develop recurring customer relationships, increase customer lifetime value, generate cross-selling opportunities and diversify revenue streams; the anticipated commercialization, market acceptance and future growth of the Company's Vanta Blackwater, BlackPowder and Vanta Methylene Blue product portfolio; the Company's ability to expand existing and future retail, direct-to-consumer, subscription and strategic distribution channels; the anticipated benefits of the Company's vertically integrated manufacturing infrastructure, premium natural alkaline spring water source, proprietary formulations and commercialization capabilities; the Company's ability to leverage its manufacturing facility, intellectual property, proprietary formulations and strategic operating relationships to support future commercialization initiatives; the anticipated growth of the longevity economy, including projections that the global longevity economy may reach approximately US$1.4 trillion by 2029, telehealth, preventative healthcare, personalized wellness, subscription healthcare and related consumer health markets; the Company's beliefs regarding long-term industry trends, market opportunities and its strategic positioning within those markets; the Company's ability to establish additional strategic partnerships, commercialization relationships and growth opportunities; and the Company's overall business strategy, growth initiatives, commercialization plans and long-term objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that participation in the conference may not result in anticipated investor awareness, capital markets engagement or strategic opportunities; the risk that the Company's U.S. growth strategy, commercialization initiatives or capital markets objectives may not be successfully implemented or may not achieve anticipated results; risks that the Company's integrated consumer health sciences platform, contemplated peptide therapy platform or commercialization strategy may not be developed or commercialized as anticipated; risks that anticipated telehealth, subscription, direct-to-consumer, retail or strategic distribution initiatives may not be successfully implemented or generate expected commercial results; risks relating to the performance or availability of strategic service providers, FDA-registered compounding pharmacies and other third-party commercialization partners; risks relating to product development, manufacturing, formulation, commercialization, branding, marketing, customer acquisition, distribution, regulatory compliance and market acceptance; risks relating to manufacturing capacity, production scheduling, supply chain disruptions, inventory management and quality control; risks associated with reliance on third-party suppliers, manufacturers, logistics providers, strategic partners and service providers; risks relating to obtaining or maintaining required regulatory approvals, licences, permits, certifications and compliance requirements applicable to the Company's products, operations and contemplated healthcare initiatives; risks associated with evolving healthcare, pharmaceutical, telehealth, advertising, privacy, consumer protection and other regulatory frameworks; risks relating to competition within the consumer health sciences, longevity, telehealth, nutraceutical, functional beverage and wellness industries; risks that projected industry growth, consumer demand or market adoption for longevity, preventative healthcare, personalized wellness or subscription healthcare products and services may not materialize as anticipated; risks associated with changing consumer preferences, pricing pressures, economic conditions and market demand; risks relating to the Company's ability to protect and enforce its proprietary formulations, manufacturing processes, trademarks, trade secrets and other intellectual property; risks relating to expansion into the United States and other jurisdictions; fluctuations in capital markets and the Company's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all; and general economic, business, regulatory, geopolitical and market conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect the Company's beliefs and expectations only as of the date hereof. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its anticipated objectives or that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

Health and Regulatory Disclaimer

Certain peptide formulations, compounded products, telehealth-enabled commercialization initiatives, nutraceutical products, functional hydration products, methylene blue products, longevity-oriented products, and wellness products referenced in this news release are compounded formulations, wellness-oriented products, and/or investigational products that have not been approved by the FDA or Health Canada for the diagnosis, treatment, mitigation, cure, or prevention of disease, except where specifically indicated. References in this news release to peptide therapies, compounded peptide products, peptide formulations, telehealth-enabled healthcare delivery, personalized wellness, preventative wellness, healthy aging, longevity, healthspan extension, metabolic health, metabolic wellness, body composition, recovery, performance optimization, cellular wellness, cellular function, cognitive performance, cognitive function, mental clarity, immune function, immune support, gut health, hydration, mineral replenishment, nutrient absorption, trace minerals, functional nutrition, subscription-based healthcare, direct-to-consumer healthcare, digital health, functional ingredients, and related health and wellness concepts are provided solely for informational, scientific discussion, branding, market positioning, commercialization strategy, and investor communication purposes. Statements regarding potential health, wellness, nutritional, physiological, or functional benefits are based upon publicly available scientific literature, ingredient-specific research, preclinical studies, observational findings, emerging scientific evidence, third-party publications, market commentary, and/or supplier information, which may be limited, preliminary, evolving, inconclusive, or subject to ongoing scientific evaluation. Such statements have not necessarily been evaluated by the FDA or Health Canada, and no representation or warranty is made regarding the safety, efficacy, clinical effectiveness, therapeutic benefit, regulatory approval status, regulatory permissibility, or commercial availability of any peptide formulation, compounded product, nutraceutical product, hydration product, methylene blue formulation, telehealth-enabled service, or other health or wellness product referenced in this news release. Any future commercialization activities contemplated by the Company remain subject to applicable federal, state, provincial and local laws, healthcare regulations, pharmacy regulations, physician oversight requirements, telehealth regulations, advertising and marketing restrictions, payment processing requirements, privacy laws, consumer protection legislation, and other applicable legal and regulatory requirements in the jurisdictions in which the Company may operate. Any telehealth-enabled consultation, prescription, wellness, or healthcare-support services referenced herein are expected to be provided, where applicable, through independent licensed healthcare practitioners and licensed pharmacies operating in accordance with applicable regulatory frameworks and professional standards. Compounded peptide products, where legally permitted, are generally prepared by licensed compounding pharmacies pursuant to patient-specific prescriptions or other applicable regulatory pathways governing pharmacy compounding operations. Compounded products are not FDA-approved drugs and do not undergo the same FDA premarket review process applicable to commercially approved pharmaceutical products. Certain compounded peptide formulations and related telehealth commercialization models may be subject to evolving regulatory guidance, enforcement priorities, judicial decisions, or legislative developments within the United States, which could affect their future availability, commercialization, or regulatory treatment. Nothing contained in this news release is intended to constitute medical advice, healthcare advice, pharmaceutical advice, or an endorsement or recommendation regarding the use of any product, ingredient, therapy, formulation, or treatment. Consumers should consult qualified healthcare professionals before making any health, wellness, nutritional, or treatment decisions.

SOURCE: Vanta Holdings Inc.

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