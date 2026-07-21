Vanta Holdings Inc.: Vanta Announces Updated Time for Participation in the "Health, Wellness & Longevity" Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC, WKN:A4205J) ("Vanta" or the "Company"), a consumer health sciences and longevity company focused on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, and parent of the Vanta premium longevity brand, announces that, further to its news release dated July 6, 2026, regarding the Company's participation in Maxim Group LLC's ("Maxim Group") "Health, Wellness & Longevity" virtual conference, the scheduled time of the fireside chat featuring Marcello Leone, Chief Executive Officer of Vanta, has been updated.

The fireside chat will now take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The previously announced presentation time of 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time has been superseded.

Vanta will be participating in Maxim Group's virtual summit titled "Health, Wellness & Longevity." Consumer wellness and scientific innovation are reshaping how people eat, drink, and pursue longer, healthier lives. During this virtual conference, Maxim Group Research Analysts will engage with leaders from companies at the forefront of innovation across the beverage, food, supplement, and longevity sectors. Participants will discuss evolving consumer preferences, the science behind emerging ingredients, building trusted brands, navigating regulatory environments, and capturing market opportunities across some of the fastest-growing categories in consumer health.

This conference will be live on digital.maximgrp.com for institutional investors. To attend, sign up and become a member.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat

About Vanta Holdings Inc.

Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC, WKN:A4205J) is a consumer health sciences and longevity company advancing an integrated ecosystem of U.S.-focused peptide therapy, nutraceutical, and premium hydration products centered on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, positioning the Company to participate in the rapidly expanding longevity economy.

Vanta is advancing a U.S.-focused telehealth-enabled peptide therapy and longevity platform leveraging commercialization infrastructure and FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy relationships to pursue initiatives across recovery, metabolic wellness, performance optimization, and healthy aging categories.

Through its Vanta brand and select private-label partnerships, the Company develops, manufactures, and distributes premium hydration and longevity-oriented nutraceutical products, including, without limitation, its flagship proprietary Blackwater and BlackPowder product portfolio featuring bioactive compounds, trace mineral complexes, and patented Fulvic Isolation Technology designed to support hydration, mineral replenishment, cellular function, immune function, gut health, nutrient absorption, cognitive function, and broader everyday wellness-focused applications aligned with growing consumer demand for functional health optimization products. Vanta's vertically integrated operations include ownership of a natural alkaline spring water aquifer and a 40,000-square-foot, Health Canada and HACCP-certified manufacturing facility situated in the mountains of British Columbia.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA , SIPC, and Nasdaq. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:



Martino Ciambrelli, Director

info@vanta.holdings

604-449-1816

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's participation in Maxim Group LLC's "Health, Wellness & Longevity" virtual conference; the anticipated benefits of such participation, including the opportunity to engage with institutional investors, family offices, investment advisors and other capital markets participants; the Company's expectations regarding increased awareness and visibility within the investment community; and the Company's business strategy, growth initiatives, commercialization plans and long-term objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that participation in the conference may not result in anticipated investor awareness, capital markets engagement or strategic opportunities; the risk that the Company's business strategy, growth initiatives or commercialization plans may not be successfully implemented or achieve anticipated results; risks relating to market conditions, investor sentiment, competition, regulatory developments, and general economic, business and geopolitical conditions; and the risk factors disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect the Company's beliefs and expectations only as of the date hereof. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its anticipated objectives or that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional information.

SOURCE: Vanta Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/vanta-announces-updated-time-for-participation-in-the-%22health-wellness-a-1194234