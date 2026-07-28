Vanta Holdings Inc.: Vanta Commends U.S. FDA Advisory Committee Vote Recommending Inclusion of Six Peptide Substances on FDA's 503A Bulks List, Including BPC-157, TB-500 and MOTS-c

News Release Highlights:

U.S. FDA Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee recommends the inclusion of six peptide substances, including BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, Epitalon and Semax, on the FDA's 503A Bulks List, representing a significant step in the FDA's ongoing regulatory review process for these peptide substances. Vanta has established a strategic operating framework supporting its contemplated U.S. peptide platform, including telehealth-enabled commercialization, FDA-registered compounding pharmacy coordination, peptide manufacturing and fulfillment capabilities, and compliant payment processing infrastructure. Vanta continues advancing its strategy to build an integrated U.S.-focused consumer health sciences platform combining contemplated peptide therapies with its existing nutraceutical and premium functional hydration portfolio, positioning the Company to participate in the longevity and preventative wellness market.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Vanta Holdings Inc. (CSE:VNTA)(OTC PINK:VNTXF)(FSE:7BC, WKN:A4205J) ("Vanta" or the "Company"), a consumer health sciences and longevity company focused on preventative wellness and healthspan extension, and parent of the Vanta premium longevity brand, commends the recent vote by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) (the "Committee"), held on July 23 and 24, 2026, recommending that six (6) peptide substances, namely BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, Epitalon, and Semax, be included on the FDA's 503A Bulks List.

The Committee's recommendation follows a multi-day public meeting during which scientific, medical and stakeholder submissions relating to the nominated peptide substances were reviewed. The Committee's recommendations are advisory in nature, and the FDA retains final authority regarding whether any substance is ultimately included on the FDA's 503A Bulks List.

The FDA's 503A Bulks List identifies bulk drug substances that may be used by licensed 503A compounding pharmacies in preparing customized medications for individual patients pursuant to a valid prescription, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. Inclusion of a substance on the 503A Bulks List does not constitute FDA approval of a drug product or therapy. Rather, it may provide a regulatory pathway for licensed 503A compounding pharmacies to compound medications containing eligible bulk drug substances in accordance with applicable U.S. laws and regulations.

The Committee's recommendation follows Vanta's previously announced strategic initiatives supporting its planned entry into the U.S. peptide market. As disclosed in its news release dated May 28, 2026, the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Vanta Amino Sciences Incorporated, entered into a master services, commercialization and strategic operations agreement with an arm's length strategic operating partner (the "Strategic Peptide Operating Partner") to support the development of Vanta's contemplated U.S.-focused peptide platform. Pursuant to the agreement, the Strategic Peptide Operating Partner provides strategic operating services and infrastructure coordination, including the coordination of FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy relationships, peptide manufacturing and fulfillment capabilities, compliant payment processing infrastructure, and telehealth-enabled commercialization support.

As previously disclosed, through its existing commercial and operational relationships, the Strategic Peptide Operating Partner has entered into a memoranda of understanding and related commercial framework arrangements with certain third-party FDA-registered 503A and 503B compounding pharmacy providers relating to peptide manufacturing, prescription fulfillment, related supply chain infrastructure, compliant payment processing infrastructure, and certain other commercialization and operational infrastructure counterparties. These arrangements are intended to support the negotiation and execution of definitive commercial agreements as the Company's contemplated U.S. peptide platform advances toward commercialization.

"The Committee's recommendation is part of the FDA's ongoing review process for nominated peptide substances," said Marcello Leone, Chief Executive Officer of Vanta. "As previously announced, we have been establishing the operational infrastructure supporting our planned entry into the U.S. peptide market through our Strategic Peptide Operating Partner. We remain focused on executing that strategy while continuing to monitor developments in the FDA's review process and will provide updates regarding our U.S. peptide initiatives, as appropriate."

Vanta's U.S. Peptide Strategy

As previously disclosed, Vanta is developing a contemplated U.S.-focused peptide platform designed to integrate telehealth-enabled patient acquisition, physician consultation and prescription authorization workflows, FDA-registered compounding pharmacy fulfillment, compliant payment processing infrastructure, and subscription-based commercialization initiatives. Future commercialization activities are intended to be conducted through licensed healthcare providers and pharmacy partners and will remain subject to applicable laws, regulatory requirements, pharmacy compliance standards, and the execution of definitive commercial agreements, where required.

The Company's broader U.S. strategy contemplates integrating its planned peptide platform with its existing consumer health sciences portfolio, including nutraceutical and premium functional hydration products, as part of an integrated longevity-focused platform.

As of the date of this news release, the Company has not commenced the commercial sale of peptide therapies in the United States. The Company currently estimates that approximately C$850,000 of initial capital will be required to support the contemplated commercial launch and early-stage scaling of its proposed U.S. peptide platform. These expenditures are expected to include inventory and fulfillment infrastructure, telehealth and clinician network onboarding, commercialization and patient acquisition initiatives, operational infrastructure, regulatory and compliance activities, and general working capital.

The proposed U.S. peptide platform remains subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the availability of financing, the negotiation and execution of definitive commercial agreements where required, applicable regulatory and compliance requirements, continued access to third-party operational infrastructure, and the Company's ability to successfully execute its operational, commercialization, and growth strategy. There can be no assurance that the proposed U.S. peptide platform will be commercialized on the timeline anticipated by the Company, or at all.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Martino Ciambrelli, Director

info@vanta.holdings

604-449-1816

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's contemplated entry into the U.S. peptide market; the development, implementation and commercialization of its contemplated U.S.-focused peptide platform; the anticipated benefits of the Company's strategic operating agreement and its relationship with the Strategic Peptide Operating Partner; the development, availability and integration of telehealth-enabled commercialization, peptide manufacturing, fulfillment, payment processing and related operational infrastructure; the negotiation and execution of definitive commercial agreements; the integration of the contemplated U.S. peptide platform with the Company's existing consumer health sciences portfolio, including nutraceutical and premium functional hydration products; estimated capital requirements; anticipated commercialization activities, timelines, growth initiatives and business strategy; and the Company's objectives and future plans. References to the recent vote of the Committee are based on publicly available information. The Committee's recommendations are advisory only, and the FDA retains sole discretion regarding whether any peptide substance will ultimately be included on the FDA's 503A Bulks List. Inclusion of a substance on the FDA's 503A Bulks List, if adopted by the FDA, does not constitute FDA approval of any drug product or therapy. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that the FDA may not adopt, implement or act consistently with the Committee's recommendations; the risk that one or more peptide substances may not ultimately be included on the FDA's 503A Bulks List; the risk that the Company may be unable to successfully develop or commercialize its contemplated U.S. peptide platform; the risk that the Company's estimated capital requirements may differ from current expectations or that sufficient financing may not be available on acceptable terms, or at all; the inability to negotiate or execute definitive commercial agreements; changes in applicable laws, regulations or regulatory interpretations; delays or changes affecting telehealth, compounding pharmacies, healthcare providers or related regulatory frameworks; the availability of third-party manufacturing, fulfillment, payment processing and other operational infrastructure; the Company's ability to successfully execute its commercialization, operational and growth strategy; competition; general economic, market and capital markets conditions; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that the Company's contemplated U.S. peptide platform will be developed or commercialized on the timeline anticipated by the Company, or at all, that the estimated capital required to support commercialization will be sufficient, or that any peptide substance discussed in this news release will ultimately be included on the FDA's 503A Bulks List. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional information.

SOURCE: Vanta Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/vanta-commends-u.s.-fda-advisory-committee-vote-recommending-inclusion-o-1197235