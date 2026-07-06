Highlights

Near-surface drill program at McGarry being finalized for early August , testing shallow gold targets along the Cadillac and Armistice Fault zones on strike with Cadillac Mines 's Kerr-Addison deposit.

, testing shallow gold targets along the Cadillac and Armistice Fault zones on strike with Cadillac Mines 's Kerr-Addison deposit. Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") survey commencing July 8th to refine the large, deep geophysical target at McGarry ahead of a systematic drill program.

to refine the large, deep geophysical target at McGarry ahead of a systematic drill program. Updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate work at Omega commenced , with completion targeted for late in the third quarter.

, with completion targeted for late in the third quarter. Balance sheet strengthened and royalty position consolidated with recently completed financing led by strategic investor Daniel Earle and the acquisition of 1.5% royalties on both the Kirkland West and Omega projects.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Stardust Metal Corp. (CSE: ZIGY) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a mid-year update on its 2026 work program, with all major initiatives progressing on schedule across its flagship McGarry, Omega and Kirkland West projects located on the prolific Cadillac Break in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, alongside Barrick, Agnico Eagle and Pierre Lassonde's Cadillac Mines. Since outlining its exploration strategy earlier this year, the Company has advanced each of its key technical and corporate objectives, positioning Stardust for a catalyst-rich second half of 2026

"When we laid out our plans for 2026, our commitment was straightforward: execute the work program we set out and keep shareholders informed of our progress. Six months into the year, we've done exactly that. Our exploration programs are advancing as planned, we've strengthened the Company financially, and we're well positioned for an active second half of the year. We look forward to reporting on the results as they become available," said Janet Meiklejohn of Stardust Metal.

McGarry - Advancing from Geophysics to Drilling

At McGarry, the Company is commencing its Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") survey, which will refine the geometry of the sedimentary basin and further define the large magnetotelluric ("MT") anomaly previously identified between approximately 250 metres and greater than 1,000 metres depth. The survey will help prioritize drill targets for the Company's planned deep drilling program.

At the same time, Stardust is finalizing a near-surface drill program expected to commence in early August to test shallow gold targets along the Cadillac and Armistice fault systems, immediately along strike from Cadillac Mines' Kerr-Addison deposit.

Omega - Resource Update Progressing

Diamond drilling validation work at the Omega project is nearing completion, with the updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate work now underway following a recent site visit by the Company's independent QP consulting geologist. A draft resource estimate is targeted for completion late in the third quarter.

As previously announced, the updated estimate will incorporate a comprehensive review of the historical drilling database, geological reinterpretation aimed at identifying opportunities for resource expansion, and current gold price assumptions significantly higher than those used in the 2013 estimate.

Corporate and Financial

During the second quarter, Stardust further strengthened its financial position while simplifying the ownership structure of its key assets. The Company completed a private placement led by strategic investor Daniel Earle (see news releases of May 22, June 2 and June 12, 2026) and acquired 1.5% royalties on both the Kirkland West and Omega projects (see news release of June 15, 2026), increasing the Company's future exposure to exploration success across those projects.

As the Company enters the second half of 2026, its focus shifts from data collection to value creation through exploration. With multiple technical programs advancing in parallel and several significant catalysts expected over the coming months, Stardust remains focussed on systematically advancing its district scale land package in a camp where consolidation and value recognition continues to accelerate.

Kerr-Addison Tailings - Drilling Complete, Characterization Underway

The Company has completed the sonic drilling program announced on May 19, 2026 on the historic Kerr-Addison tailings deposit at McGarry, one of the largest historic tailings accumulations in the Kirkland Lake camp. The program totalled approximately 2,100 metres of sonic drilling on combined 100-metre and 50 metre centres, with all samples submitted to an accredited assay laboratory.

WSP Canada Inc., which is managing the program, is conducting density testing and establishing metallurgical test protocols to evaluate potential gold recovery and processing options. Preliminary metallurgical work is expected in late summer. Assay results, together with metallurgical, density and volumetric data, are expected to support an initial NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate targeted for the second half of 2026.

About Stardust Metal

Stardust is a gold exploration company with assets on the world-class Cadillac Break and adjacent to Agnico Eagle, Barrick, Pan American and Gold Candle. Its main assets include the McGarry and Omega projects, both of which are updating their historical mineral resource estimates, in addition to its Kirkland West and Goldie projects. McGarry also contains the largest historic tailings complex in the Kirkland Lake region.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Mynyr Hoxha, P.Geo, VP Exploration at Stardust Metal Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects." For the exploration undertaken by Stardust, all assay batches are accompanied by rigorous quality assurance procedures, including the insertion of standards and blanks.

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Stardust assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Stardust. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Stardust with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Stardust's profile on SEDAR+.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304006

Source: Stardust Metal Corp.