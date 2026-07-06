Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Pacifica Silver Corp. (CSE: PSIL) (OTCQB: PAGFF) ("Pacifica Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a 31.65-kilometre Induced Polarization (IP) and Resistivity (RES) geophysical survey at the 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project ("Claudia" or the "Project") in Durango State, Mexico. Representing the first geophysical survey conducted at Claudia, the program was designed to investigate the nature of the Project's extensive vein systems and has successfully identified a large, near-surface, volcanic-rock-hosted chargeability anomaly in the southern portion of the property. Due to the strength of the new "Judy" anomaly, the Company has relocated one drill rig from its ongoing Phase II program to commence drilling an initial five holes on the anomaly.

Highlights

Survey Completed: Approximately 31.65 line-kilometres of IP-RES surveying was competed across 10 lines (numbered 2 through 11) in the southern portion of the Claudia project, aimed at enhancing the Company's understanding of the Project's extensive vein systems (Figure 1).

Major Chargeability Anomaly Identified: A significant zone of highly elevated chargeability was delineated on Lines 8 and 11, extending 600 metres in a northeast-southwest direction. The anomaly displays a probable north-south trend, remains recognizable for an additional 680 metres to the northwest of the strongest response, and decreases in intensity while plunging northward (Figure 2).

Highest and Strongest Response Near Surface : The strongest portion of the anomaly, with chargeability values of 24-30 milliradians (mrad), is modelled at shallow depths of approximately 75-150 metres below surface on Line 11 and coincides with a zone of high resistivity (Figure 3).

Geometry and Interpretation : The anomaly dips gently to the east and north, broadening to the northwest at lower chargeability values (16-22 mrad). It is best interpreted as a bulk-volume response consistent of disseminated or stockwork sulfide mineralization within a non-graphitic volcanic host-rock sequence.

Drilling Judy: Due to the strength of the Judy anomaly, the Company relocated one of two operating drill rigs from its ongoing Phase II program to begin drill testing the target in late June. The Company plans to drill an initial five holes into the Judy anomaly over the coming weeks.

"We are very encouraged by the results of our first-ever geophysical survey at Claudia," stated Todd Anthony, Chief Executive Officer of Pacifica Silver. "The survey has identified a large, near-surface chargeability anomaly that ranks among the strongest targets on the property. The discovery of this new target in an underexplored area, combined with our ongoing Phase II drilling success, strongly reinforces our confidence in the district-scale potential of the Claudia Project. By mobilizing a drill rig immediately to the area, we are eager to test this anomaly without delay and to receiving results in the coming weeks."

Technical Survey Discussion

The IP-RES survey was completed across 10 northeast-southwest oriented lines spaced 140 to 700 metres apart, targeting key structural corridors including the Aguilareña-Tres Reyes, Guadalupana, and Central veins, as well as previously underexplored areas to the east of these veins with limited historical sampling and no prior drilling. The survey used dipole-dipole and pole-dipole arrays with 50- and 100-metre electrode spacing, achieving investigation depths of up to 200 metres below surface. A total of 31.65 line-kilometres of data were collected along lines oriented perpendicular to the principal vein trends. The program was designed and supervised by Pacifica Silver's technical team in collaboration with Zonge International, a leading geophysical contractor.

Figure 1: IP-RES Line Locations Showing Chargeability in Perspective View (NE), Claudia Project

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Figure 2: IP-RES Lines 8 & 11 showing Judy Chargeability Anomaly in Perspective View (NE)

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Figure 3 - Cross Section 2D IPRES Inversion Models, Line 11 at the Claudia Project

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Phase II Drilling Update

As of July 4, 2026, a total of 14,539 metres has been drilled in 64 holes in the Company's ongoing, fully funded 20,000-metre Phase II drill program. Additional updates on drilling progress and assay results will be provided as they become available.

Qualified Person

Dr. Steven I. Weiss, PhD, CPG, Interim Vice-President of Exploration for Pacifica Silver, is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Pacifica Silver Corp.

Pacifica Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company led by a proven management team with decades of mining and exploration experience in Mexico. The company is focused on its 100% owned Claudia Silver-Gold Project located in Durango, Mexico. Spanning 11,876 hectares, the Project encompasses most of the historic El Papantón Mining District where at least nine small mines operated intermittently during the 20th century. Since 1990, sampling and drilling within have returned high-grade silver and gold intercepts across multiple vein systems, with only 10% of over 30 kilometres of known veins having been drilled. Today, the project is a prime target for modern exploration and holds exceptional potential for new high-grade discoveries.

Signed,

Todd Anthony

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the perceived merit of the Project, expected timeline for permitting additional drill sites, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals and the potential size of the mineralized zones. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold and silver; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, including but not limited to changes to the cost assumptions, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to interest or tax rates, changes in project parameters, delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks, title risks, including concession renewal, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, the ongoing war in the Ukraine, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: Pacifica Silver Corp.