Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
8,8-Mio.-Nanocap direkt neben Europas Lithium-Giganten - jetzt steigt die Spannung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFFZ | ISIN: CA00505Y1051 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTION ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACTION ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.07.2026 14:12 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Action Energy Company K.S.C.P: Action Energy and Kellton Form Strategic JV to Accelerate AI-Led Digital Transformation Across the GCC Energy Sector

KUWAIT CITY, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Energy Company K.S.C.P. (Bloomberg: ALFTAQA KK) (Reuters: ALFTAQA.KW) (Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait: ALFTAQA), Kuwait's leading local partner for integrated upstream services, owner and operator of one of the youngest rig fleets in the region, today announced a strategic joint venture (JV) with Kellton, a global AI-led digital transformation and enterprise technology company, to drive AI-led digital transformation across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) energy sector.

JV Details:

  • Ownership: Action Energy Company (AEC) holds a 51% stake, with Kellton holding 49%.
  • Term: Initial term of five-years, automatically renewable for successive three-year periods.
  • Business Lines:
  1. Oil & Gas: Digital oilfield solutions and services, including the deployment of Kellton's OPTIMA platform, a digital oilfield management platform.
  2. Information Technology: IT products and services across multiple sectors, including enterprise software, cloud computing, cybersecurity, ERP implementation, systems integration, and managed services.

The JV brings together AEC's industry relationships, and operational expertise with Kellton's capabilities in AI, digital engineering, cloud, cybersecurity, and data. Together, the partners aim to help energy operators across the GCC modernize their operations, sharpen decision-making, and unlock greater value. Beyond the opportunity in Kuwait, the JV plans to establish a presence in Doha, with broader ambition to grow across the GCC, including KSA, UAE, and Oman.

A focus of the JV is to rollout OPTIMA, Kellton's proprietary digital oilfield platform, leveraging AI, automation, real-time visibility, and asset optimization alongside AEC's operational expertise and relationship with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), to bring intelligent, data-driven field operations to clients across the region.

Ivan Chikunov, GM of Services & BD at AEC, said: "This JV advances AEC's strategy to expand its oilfield services by digitally modernizing field operations and enhancing quality. The addressable market for oil and gas digitalization across the GCC exceeds US$1 billion annually, and our objective is to capture at least 5% of this market over time."

Krishna Chintam, Managing Director at Kellton, said: "The GCC is becoming one of the world's most ambitious markets for AI adoption and enterprise transformation. This JV pairs market strength with global technology expertise so organizations can transform at scale. With AEC, we can bring AI-led innovation, industry-specific solutions, and the full capabilities of OPTIMA to customers, delivering measurable outcomes for enterprises entering the next phase of digital transformation."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004248/AEC_RIG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/action-energy-and-kellton-form-strategic-jv-to-accelerate-ai-led-digital-transformation-across-the-gcc-energy-sector-302818330.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.