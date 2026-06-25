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WKN: A0LFFZ | ISIN: CA00505Y1051 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 17:36 Uhr
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Action Energy Company K.S.C.P: Action Energy Co. Appoints Kuwait Investment Company as Market Maker to Enhance Share Liquidity

KUWAIT CITY, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Energy Company K.S.C.P. (Bloomberg: ALFTAQA KK) (Reuters: ALFTAQA.KW) (Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait: ALFTAQA), Kuwait's leading local partner for integrated upstream services, owner and operator of one of the youngest rig fleets in the region, announced on June 22, 2026, the signing of a market maker agreement with Kuwait Investment Company (KIC).

This step builds on the strong investor reception to Action Energy Company's (AEC) initial public offering, and aims to enhance trading liquidity for shareholders. Following the Company's successful listing as one of Kuwait's leading upstream oilfield services and drilling companies supporting the country's crude oil production sector.

Under the agreement, KIC will enter paired buy and sell orders on AEC's shares during trading sessions, within a defined price spread and minimum order size, and at no less than a specified percentage of total monthly trading value. These arrangements are expected to enhance liquidity and support continuous supply and demand for the "ALFTAQA" share.

In May 2026, AEC signed a market maker agreement with National Investments Company (NIC), reflecting the Company's ongoing commitment to deepening liquidity and supporting an orderly market for the "ALFTAQA" share.

AEC enters the remainder of 2026 with strong revenue visibility supported by a substantial multi-year contracted backlog with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), full fleet utilization, and a pipeline of new rig deployments and oilfield services contracts under mobilization. The Company remains well positioned to benefit from sustained investment in Kuwait's upstream oil and gas sector.

AEC employs more than 1,700 professionals and operates 20 rigs across Kuwait, delivering a comprehensive range of integrated drilling, workover, and oilfield services, covering the full well lifecycle, including workover, directional drilling, slickline, coiled tubing, cementing, mud engineering, electric submersible pumps (ESP), inspection (NDT), and workshop services.

AEC has established strategic partnerships with global technology leaders including KCA Deutag, CPVEN, COSL, Expert Optima, NaftoServ, TRG, Jereh, and Kerui.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3000655/Action_Energy_Company_KIC.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/action-energy-co-appoints-kuwait-investment-company-as-market-maker-to-enhance-share-liquidity-302810912.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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