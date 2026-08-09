Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 09.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Saga bei 0,53 CAD: Bewertet der Markt noch immer nur die Hälfte der Story?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFFZ | ISIN: CA00505Y1051 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTION ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACTION ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.08.2026 14:36 Uhr
385 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Action Energy Company K.S.C.P: Action Energy Company Reports H1 2026 Financial Results

KUWAIT CITY, Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Energy Company K.S.C.P. (AEC), listed on Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait (Bloomberg: ALFTAQA KK) (Reuters: ALFTAQA.KW), Kuwait's leading local partner for integrated upstream services, owner and operator of one of the youngest rig fleets in the region, announced its financial results for the first half ended 30 June 2026.

Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, AEC Chairman, said: "H1 2026 reflects the resilience of AEC's business model, with net profit nearly doubling YoY and our contracted backlog with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) reaching a record $1.1 billion. In line with our commitment to delivering sustainable returns, the Board has recommended an interim cash dividend of 3 Fils per share. We remain committed to creating long-term shareholder value, and supporting Kuwait's long-term energy ambitions."

Ahmad Mohammad Al-Ajlan, Board Member and CEO, said: "H1 results reflect the successful execution of our growth and diversification strategy, with revenue increasing 34.4% and net profit rising 96.6% YoY. Record backlog, continued investment in fleet expansion, and the growing contribution of our oilfield services business provide a strong foundation for AEC's next phase of growth and long-term value creation."

Operational Review

Drilling and workover services account for ~61% of backlog. AEC operated 20 rigs at 100% utilisation, completing 202 rig moves versus 100 in H1 2025. Drilling revenue rose 39% to $45.21 million and rig leasing and mobilisation revenue grew 13.8% to $10.44 million.

Oilfield Services account for ~39% of backlog. AEC advanced mobilisation of its ESP, Slickline and OTSG service lines, investing $17.8 million. Other operating revenue increased 60.8% to $2.75 million. AEC also entered a strategic JV with Kellton to drive AI-led digital transformation across the GCC energy sector.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has recommended an interim cash dividend of ~10 cents per share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, representing a total distribution of approximately $5.5 million, and marking AEC's first interim cash dividend.

Outlook

AEC enters the second half with strong revenue visibility and full fleet utilisation. Priorities include mobilising the ESP, Slickline and OTSG service lines and seven new rigs, executing the record backlog, and maintaining financial discipline. Over the medium term, AEC targets a mix of ~60% drilling and 40% oilfield services, and net debt to equity below 1.25x.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/action-energy-company-reports-h1-2026-financial-results-302846635.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.