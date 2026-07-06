White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG appoints founder Ebrahim Laher as CEO to lead the next phase of growth

White Pearl Technology Group AB ("WPTG" or the "Group") today announces that its co-founder and largest shareholder, Ebrahim Laher, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. He succeeds Marco Marangoni, who steps down after leading the Group through a transformative phase of international growth and operational development. Most recently, Ebrahim has served as Strategic Advisor for the Group, working closely with management and the Board on strategic initiatives, acquisitions, and business development. Outgoing CEO Marco Marangoni transitions to Strategic Advisor and Board Member, ensuring continuity as White Pearl Technology Group continues executing its long-term growth strategy.

About Ebrahim Laher

Ebrahim Laher has more than 30 years of international experience in the technology industry. As co-founder of White Pearl Technology Group, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the Group's strategy, culture, international expansion and acquisition agenda. In recent years, he has served as Strategic Advisor, supporting the Group's continued development and long-term strategic direction.

The Group's strategic direction remains unchanged. Under Ebrahim Laher's leadership, WPTG will continue executing its long-term growth strategy by combining organic expansion with selective acquisitions while further strengthening its position as a global provider of digital transformation services, enterprise software, cybersecurity, cloud, AI and managed services.

Ebrahim Laher controls, directly and indirectly through Webbleton Holdings Ltd and Bendflow Pty Ltd, 44.1% of the shares and 43.7% of the voting rights in White Pearl Technology Group.

Marco Marangoni's new role

Marco Marangoni will transition from his current executive role into the position of Strategic Advisor and Board Member. In this new role, Marco will continue to support the Group at a strategic level, with a particular focus on continuity, client and partner relationships, acquisition integration, operational knowledge transfer, and long-term value creation. His continued involvement ensures that the business retains his deep institutional knowledge, experience, and understanding of the Group's history, culture, and growth journey.

The Board wishes to express its sincere appreciation to Marco for his leadership, commitment, and contribution to the development of the Group.

"As White Pearl Technology Group enters its next stage of development, the Board believes this is the right time for Ebrahim to assume the role of CEO. His entrepreneurial leadership, deep understanding of our business, and long-term vision make him uniquely positioned to lead the Group into its next phase of growth. At the same time, we would like to thank Marco for his outstanding contribution in strengthening the organisation and creating a solid platform for the future. " Sven Otto Littorin, Chairman, White Pearl Technology Group

"Founding White Pearl Technology Group has been one of the greatest privileges of my professional life. Together with Marco, we have built a unique global platform with exceptional talent, trusted customer relationships, and a strong entrepreneurial culture. I am excited to take on the role of CEO and to work even more closely with our teams around the world as we continue accelerating our growth, expanding our capabilities in AI and digital transformation, and creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders," - Ebrahim Laher, CEO of White Pearl Technology Group

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

This information is information that White Pearl Technology Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-06 16:00 CEST.