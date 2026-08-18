White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG completes the acquisition of GVO Media Group

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG" or the "Group") today announces that it has completed the acquisition of GVO Media Group ("GVO") through the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA"), following the previously announced Letter of Intent ("LOI"). The transaction comprises the acquisition of 100% of the shares in High End Media Group AB, Sociallite ME AB and HAPP Media AB. The base purchase consideration amounts to SEK 12.0 million and will be settled entirely through newly issued WPTG Series B shares, comprising an initial share consideration of SEK 6.0 million and a further target consideration of SEK 6.0 million linked to GVO's revenue during the first twelve months following closing. The final closing of the transaction is expected to take place on 1 September 2026, subject to fulfilment or waiver of the conditions precedent under the SPA.

Background

On 10 April 2026, WPTG announced that it had entered into a Letter of Intent regarding the proposed acquisition of GVO Media Group. The LOI was originally entered into between WPTG and the sellers on 27 March 2026. The parties have now executed the binding SPA for the acquisition of 100% of the shares in GVO.

GVO Media Group comprises High End Media Group AB, Sociallite ME AB and HAPP Media AB and operates within media, marketing, social media, digital media, content, advertising, influencer marketing and campaign-related activities. The acquisition expands WPTG's capabilities within digital media and marketing and creates opportunities for cross-selling across the Group's existing customer base and international operations.

The SPA

The base purchase consideration amounts to SEK 12.0 million, with no cash consideration payable. An initial consideration of SEK 6.0 million will be settled through newly issued WPTG Series B shares. A further target consideration of SEK 6.0 million, also payable in WPTG Series B shares, is linked to GVO's revenue during the first twelve months following closing.

The revenue target for the twelve-month period is SEK 11.2 million. If GVO's revenue is below the target, the further consideration will be adjusted proportionally, subject to a minimum of SEK 3.0 million. If GVO exceeds the revenue target, the consideration will increase proportionally up to a maximum of SEK 7.2 million.

The number of WPTG Series B shares will be determined in accordance with the 15-trading-day VWAP mechanism set out in the SPA. The initial consideration shares will be subject to a nine-month lock-up period, while any shares issued as further consideration will be subject to a six-month lock-up period.

The Board of Directors has not yet resolved on the directed share issue relating to the share consideration.



"GVO Media Group adds strong capabilities within digital media, marketing and communication to WPTG and complements our existing technology and digital services offering. We see clear opportunities to combine GVO's expertise with our international customer base and broader capabilities, creating new opportunities for cross-selling and growth across the Group. We look forward to welcoming the GVO team to White Pearl Technology Group." - Ebrahim Laher, CEO of White Pearl Technology Group

About GVO Media Group

GVO Media Group operates in digital marketing and represents a consolidated business consisting of three existing entities brought together to create a unified, scalable, and cost-efficient platform. The combined business is expected to generate revenues of approximately SEK 12-13 million in 2026, with an increasing share of recurring revenue and positive cash flow.

GVO has a scalable growth platform with clear integration and expansion synergies in relation to WPTG. A key value driver is a proprietary, AI-enabled CRM system that supports automated delivery, enhanced client management, and real-time KPI tracking across all service areas. This enables a more scalable operating model with improved efficiency and greater transparency.

GVO consists of a team of approximately 10 professionals and is led by CEO, Hampus Rosencranz and COO, Petter Paulsson.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.