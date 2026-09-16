White Pearl Technology Group AB: Aixia delivers AI infrastructure to leading Swedish player in media and entertainment, worth 2 MSEK

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG" or the "Group") announces that Aixia Group AB (publ) ("Aixia"), a company within the Group, has received an order from a well-known Swedish player in the media and entertainment industry. The order relates to the delivery of modern AI-adapted computing infrastructure and has an order value of approximately SEK 2 million. The full announcement from Aixia follows below.

Aixia has received an order from a well-known Swedish player in the media and entertainment industry. The deal includes the delivery of modern AI-adapted computing infrastructure that will provide the customer with increased local capacity for upcoming AI applications.

The investment is part of the customer's effort to create the right technical conditions to be able to use artificial intelligence in the business. The solution provides access to local computing power and is designed to handle AI-related workloads with high demands on performance, security and availability.

As AI takes on an increasingly larger role in businesses, the need for dedicated computing capacity closer to users increases. The current solution creates a flexible basis for the customer to develop and implement new AI-based working methods and services.

"We are now seeing AI investments broadening from the really large central AI platforms to compute power closer to the business and users. This is a good example of how organizations are already building the infrastructure required for next-generation AI applications today," says Mattias Bergkvist, CEO of Aixia.

The deal strengthens Aixia's position as a provider of advanced AI infrastructure and demonstrates the growing demand for AI compute capacity even outside of traditional data centers and large-scale GPU environments.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.