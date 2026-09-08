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WKN: A3EGPX | ISIN: SE0020203271 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 11:45 Uhr
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White Pearl Technology Group AB: Aixia secures strategic virtualization deal with Swedish automotive AI company

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG" or the "Group") announces that Aixia Group AB (publ) ("Aixia"), a company within the Group, has secured a strategic virtualization agreement with a Swedish automotive AI company. The agreement has an initial order value of approximately SEK 4.4 million and further strengthens the Group's offering within AI infrastructure and advanced technology solutions. The full announcement from Aixia follows below.

Aixia has been selected to modernize the virtualization platform of a Swedish AI company operating within the automotive industry. The customer will replace its existing VMware-based environment with SUSE Virtualization. The deal has an initial order value of approximately SEK 4.4 million, with delivery scheduled for Q3 2026.

The deal is strategically important for Aixia and strengthens the company's position within modern data center infrastructure, virtualization and open source-based platforms. The customer develops advanced AI solutions for the automotive industry and has demanding requirements for performance, availability, scalability and infrastructure control.
SUSE Virtualization is a Kubernetes-based enterprise platform that brings traditional virtual machines and container-based applications together within a common environment. The solution provides the customer with a more open and flexible platform while reducing dependency on individual proprietary vendors.

"This is a strategically important deal for Aixia and a clear example of how the virtualization market is changing. Customers are looking for greater flexibility, improved cost control and reduced vendor dependency. SUSE enables us to offer a modern alternative while creating a natural path towards Kubernetes, containers and future AI workloads," says Mattias Bergkvist, CEO of Aixia and Deputy Group CEO of WPTG

SUSE has its roots and headquarters in Germany and also has a clear Swedish connection through EQT. For Aixia, this is relevant to the company's focus on digital and technological sovereignty, with the objective of giving European customers greater choice and control over their technology platforms.

The deal further strengthens Aixia's virtualization offering and complements the company's existing expertise within data centers, Kubernetes, AI infrastructure, networking, storage and operations.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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