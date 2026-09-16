White Pearl Technology Group AB: Omnitell Tech wins AI software contract with major South African government entity, value SEK 15 million

2026-09-16 14:00:00

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG" or the "Group") announces that Omnitell Tech, a company within the Group, has been awarded an AI software contract by a major government entity in South Africa. The contract covers the delivery of the Group's public sector AI suite, built on the Nexus AI platform, and has a value of SEK 15 million.

Omnitell Tech has been awarded a contract by a major government entity. The contract covers the configuration, deployment and operationalisation of the Group's public sector AI suite, built on the Nexus applied AI platform, within the customer's own operating environment. Delivery runs over six months and revenue will be recognised in line with delivery.

Omnitell Tech's local team will lead the implementation, with the Group's central AI and data science capability providing the platform, models and engineering. The suite was built over years of working inside government revenue, billing and data environments across Africa and the Middle East, and Nexus is already in production with public sector customers in South Africa.

"Nexus is now gaining real traction in the market. This contract takes a capability we built working inside government revenue environments and puts it into a paid production programme, and we expect that to accelerate over the next two to five years," says Stephen Thorne, Group CTO of WPTG.

The contract supports WPTG's priority of shifting the Group's revenue mix toward IP-led solutions and extends Omnitell Tech's work with public sector customers from enterprise software and integration into applied AI.

ir@whitepeartech.com

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

This information is information that White Pearl Technology Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-16 14:00 CEST.