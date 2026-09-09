White Pearl Technology Group AB: Aixia receives strategically important AI infrastructure order worth more than USD 27 million

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG" or the "Group") announces that Aixia Group AB (publ) ("Aixia"), a company within the WPTG Group, has secured a strategically important order from a major Nordic AI and data center operator. The order relates to next-generation AI infrastructure based on NVIDIA DGX Rubin NVL8 and has an initial order value exceeding USD 27 million. The full announcement from Aixia follows below.



Aixia has received a strategically important order from a major Nordic company within AI and data centers. The order covers next-generation AI infrastructure based on NVIDIA DGX Rubin NVL8 and has an initial value of more than USD 27 million and estimated delivery time is approximately 6 months..



NVIDIA DGX Rubin NVL8 is based on NVIDIA's latest Rubin architecture and is designed for next-generation AI at scale, with a particular focus on advanced inference, reasoning and agentic AI. Each system features eight Rubin GPUs and delivers up to 400 PFLOPS of NVFP4 performance.



In addition to supplying the infrastructure, Aixia has been entrusted with the installation and commissioning of the platform, requiring specialist expertise in deploying advanced AI infrastructure at this scale.



"This is a very important deal for Aixia and a clear confirmation of the position we have established within advanced AI infrastructure. Being trusted to deliver, install and commission NVIDIA's latest generation of DGX technology for a significant Nordic AI and data center company demonstrates both the depth of our technical expertise and our ability to execute AI infrastructure projects at very large scale," says Mattias Bergkvist, CEO of Aixia.



The order further strengthens Aixia's position as a provider of advanced AI infrastructure and as a partner to organizations building the next generation of AI platforms and data centers.

For further information

Mattias Bergkvist, CEO, Aixia Group AB (publ), and Deputy Group CEO White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ)

Email: info@aixia.se

Phone: +46 31 762 02 40

Web: aixia.se

About Aixia

Aixia Group AB (publ) is a Swedish IT and AI company delivering advanced solutions within AI infrastructure, data centers, operations, security and software platforms for AI development. The company helps customers build, operate and develop modern IT and AI environments with high performance, security and scalability.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

This information is information that White Pearl Technology Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-09 08:45 CEST.