White Pearl Technology Group AB: Aixia wins new global customer within data security

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG" or the "Group") announces that Aixia Group AB (publ) ("Aixia"), a company within the Group, has been selected to deliver a modern data security and data protection solution to a new global customer operating within medical technology and advanced mobility solutions. The initial order value is approximately SEK 1.6 million, represents a one-off transaction and constitutes the first step in a broader initiative to strengthen the protection of the customer's business-critical data. Delivery is expected during Q4 2026. The full announcement from Aixia follows below.

Aixia has been selected to deliver a modern data security and data protection solution to a new global customer operating within medical technology and advanced mobility solutions. The initial order value is approximately SEK 1.6 million, represents a one-off transaction, and constitutes the first step in a broader initiative to strengthen the protection of the customer's business-critical data. Delivery is expected during Q4 2026.



The solution includes modern technology for protecting, securely storing and recovering data, helping to strengthen the customer's resilience against cyber incidents, operational disruptions and other events that could affect access to critical information.

For global organisations, data has become an increasingly business-critical asset. At the same time, the threat landscape has evolved and requirements for security, availability and rapid recovery have increased. Modern data protection is therefore nolonger simply a matter of traditional backup. It has become a fundamental part of an organisation's overall cybersecurity, business continuity and risk management strategy.



The agreement further strengthens Aixia's position as a strategic partner within data security and advanced IT infrastructure. By combining specialist expertise, leading technologies and extensive experience from business-critical environments, Aixia helps organisations build more secure and resilient IT infrastructures.

"For global organisations, the ability to protect and rapidly recover business-critical data has become a strategic priority. We are very pleased to have earned the trust of a new customer operating in an industry where quality, security and availability are essential. This initial agreement also represents the beginning of a broader initiative, and we look forward to developing the relationship further. It demonstrates how Aixia continues to strengthen its role as a strategic partner within data security and data protection," says Mattias Bergkvist, CEO of Aixia and Deputy Group CEO of White Pearl Technology Group.



The initial order is valued at approximately SEK 1.6 million and represents the first step in a broader planned investment in data security and data protection.





For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.