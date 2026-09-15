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WKN: A3EGPX | ISIN: SE0020203271 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2026 11:45 Uhr
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White Pearl Technology Group AB: Aixia receives strategically important SEK 9 million data protection order for AI environment

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG" or the "Group") announces that Aixia Group AB (publ) ("Aixia") has secured a strategically important order from an existing Swedish customer operating within AI and the automotive industry. The order relates to a significant expansion of the customer's data protection platform and has an initial order value of approximately SEK 9 million. The full announcement from Aixia follows below.

Aixia has received a strategically important order from an existing Swedish customer operating within AI and the automotive industry. The order covers a significant expansion of the customer's existing data protection platform and has an initial valueof approximately SEK 9 million.

The customer develops advanced AI-based solutions and manages very large volumes of valuable data that form a critical part of its development activities. The investment expands the capacity for secure data protection, backup and recovery to support continued data growth and increasingly demanding requirements for availability and resilience.

The solution is based on a modern, scalable data protection architecture designed for large and rapidly growing data volumes. The platform enables centralized data protection, automated backup and rapid recovery in the event of technical failures, operational incidents or cyberattacks.

"Data is one of the most important assets for companies developing advanced AI solutions. As data volumes continue to grow, so do the requirements for how that data is protected, stored and recovered. This investment is therefore strategically important for the customer, and we are very proud of the continued trust placed in Aixia to develop such a critical part of their AI infrastructure," says Mattias Bergkvist, CEO of Aixia.

The order further strengthens Aixia's position within AI infrastructure and data protection and demonstrates the breadth of the company's offering, spanning compute infrastructure and storage to security, data protection and the operation of business-critical environments.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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