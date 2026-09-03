White Pearl Technology Group AB: WPTG appoints Mattias Bergkvist as Deputy Group CEO

White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ) ("WPTG" or the "Group") announces that Mattias Bergkvist has been appointed Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 3 September 2026. Mattias will support Ebrahim Laher, who continues as Group CEO, as WPTG strengthens its leadership capacity for the Group's next phase of integration, operational development and AI-led growth.

Mattias joins WPTG's Group leadership following the completion of WPTG's public takeover offer for Aixia Group AB (publ). He brings considerable experience from leading Aixia and developing its capabilities across AI infrastructure, high-performance computing, data platforms and advanced technology solutions.

Under the leadership structure, Ebrahim Laher will continue to lead the Group's overall strategy, including product and service innovation, capital allocation, corporate development, governance and acquisition strategy. Mattias Bergkvist will focus particularly on operational performance, European operations, Group integration, capital-markets engagement in Sweden and the commercial execution of WPTG's AI strategy.

The Group's strategic priorities continue to be:

Integrating Aixia and WPTG's other operating companies into a more unified international platform

Improving operational accountability, cash conversion and performance across the Group

Accelerating cross-selling between WPTG companies and markets

Expanding the Group's AI infrastructure, software and enterprise-solutions capabilities

Building a scalable management structure capable of supporting WPTG's continued international growth

The appointment reflects WPTG's transition from an acquisition-led technology group towards a more integrated, AI-first operating platform. Following a period of significant expansion, the Group's immediate priorities are integration, organic growth, cash generation and the development of shared technology and commercial capabilities across its international operations.

Sven Otto Littorin, Chairman of the Board of White Pearl Technology Group, commented:

"WPTG has reached a stage where strong and clearly defined executive leadership is essential. The Board is pleased to appoint Mattias as Deputy Group CEO. His Swedish market presence, operational experience and AI expertise complement Ebrahim's strategic leadership and global experience. We believe this structure will strengthen integration, execution and communication with the Swedish capital markets as WPTG enters its next phase."

Ebrahim Laher, Group CEO of White Pearl Technology Group, commented:

"Mattias's appointment strengthens our executive team at an important stage in WPTG's development. His Nordic market knowledge and AI infrastructure expertise complement our global capabilities. Together, we will focus on integration, operational excellence and translating our scale into sustainable, long-term shareholder value."

Mattias Bergkvist, Deputy Group CEO of White Pearl Technology Group, commented:

"I am pleased to take on the role of Deputy Group CEO at White Pearl Technology Group. The combination of Aixia's AI infrastructure and technology capabilities with WPTG's international presence, specialist companies and customer relationships creates a highly compelling platform.

My immediate focus will be on working closely with Ebrahim and the broader management team to strengthen integration, accountability and commercial collaboration across the Group. We have a significant opportunity to build a differentiated global AI technology business, supported by strong local operations and shared capabilities."

Mattias will remain closely involved in Aixia during the integration period to ensure leadership continuity and the effective combination of Aixia's capabilities with the wider WPTG platform.

For more information, please contact:

info@whitepearltech.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.