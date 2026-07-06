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WKN: A40GTT | ISIN: US45791D2080 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
06.07.26 | 21:45
1,300 US-Dollar
+71,05 % +0,540
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
INNOVATIVE EYEWEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
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INNOVATIVE EYEWEAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.07.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Innovative Eyewear, Inc.: Innovative Eyewear Q2 2026 Net Sales Up 71% Year-Over-Year in Twelfth Consecutive Quarter of Growth

  • Expands Retail Footprint

MIAMI, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica®, and Eddie Bauer® brands, today reported preliminary, unaudited net sales for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, up approximately 71% year-over-year, alongside significant new retail partnerships in Canada and the United States.

First-half 2026 net sales jumped approximately 71% year-over-year to $1.77 million, the Company's twelfth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, with Q2 sales increasing 71% year over year to $0.99 million. During the quarter, Innovative Eyewear secured an initial purchase order from a leading Canadian optical retail group operating 345 locations, and was awarded a 50-store test with one of the world's largest retailers.

Preliminary Second Quarter 2026 Results

  • Preliminary Q2 2026 net sales of approximately $0.99 million, an increase of approximately 71% over Q2 2025.
  • Preliminary first-half 2026 net sales of approximately $1.77 million, an increase of approximately 71% over the first half of 2025.
  • Twelfth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Growth continues to be led by the Lucyd Armor® smart safety eyewear line, with sustained demand across the Company's direct-to-consumer, online marketplace, and wholesale channels.

Expanding Retail Footprint

The Company is accelerating its wholesale and brick-and-mortar retail strategy, which it expects to be a meaningful driver of revenue in the second half of 2026 and beyond:

  • Canada: Innovative Eyewear has received an initial purchase order from a leading Canadian optical retail group that operates 345 locations, which the Company expects will help establish its smart eyewear, led by Lucyd Armor®, as a featured offering across the group's stores. Product deployment is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026.
  • United States: The Company has been awarded a 50-store test with a major U.S. retailer, which is expected to commence in September 2026.

The Company intends to share additional details regarding these relationships as they progress.

Update Webinar

The Company is conducting a webinar on corporate progress this week, to be held virtually on Wednesday, July 8th at 12:00pm ET. To register to attend the webinar, which will be held over Zoom, please sign up here.

Management Commentary

"Our preliminary second-quarter results reflect broad-based momentum across our smart eyewear portfolio," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "What excites me most is how quickly our team is opening the wholesale channel. With an initial order in hand from a leading Canadian optical retailer operating 345 locations, and a 50-store test secured with a major U.S. big-box retailer, we believe we are building the foundation for a transformative expansion of our retail presence and our revenue in future periods. Lucyd products bring a clear competitive edge over other smart eyewear, thanks to our breadth of styles, ANSI certification, premium build quality and affordable price points. Retailers are recognizing the value in our portfolio, and these two new wholesale partners are just the beginning. I expect Lucyd products to be on many new store shelves in the next year."

The Company's preliminary second quarter 2026 results are unaudited and remain subject to completion of the Company's quarter-end close and review by its auditors. Actual results may differ. The Company plans to release its full financial results for the second quarter in mid-August 2026.

Unveiling the upcoming Lucyd Aero smart eyewear collection, anticipated to launch in October 2026. Lucyd Aero will be the Company's lightest smart eyewear to-date, weighing less than 1oz, and offering the natural look and feel of traditional eyewear. Image courtesy Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Nautica® and Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to preliminary Q2 2026 and first-half 2026 sales results, anticipated retail partnerships and purchase orders, expected product deployments and store tests, and future growth prospects. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Preliminary results are unaudited and subject to change upon completion of the Company's quarter-end close and audit review. There can be no assurance that any purchase order, partnership, or retail test described herein will result in a definitive agreement, will be completed on the terms or timeline described, or will generate recurring or material revenue. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor
New York, NY 10036
Office: +1 (646) 893-5835
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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