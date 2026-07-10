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WKN: A40GTT | ISIN: US45791D2080 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.07.26 | 17:05
1,100 US-Dollar
+2,80 % +0,030
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INNOVATIVE EYEWEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNOVATIVE EYEWEAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.07.2026 14:00 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces New Claude AI Integration for All Lucyd Smart Eyewear

MIAMI, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer & manufacturer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Lucyd Armor®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, and Nautica® brands, is pleased to announce that it has developed a new Claude AI integration for its smart eyewear products, launching next week for all models of Lucyd glasses.

The new integration provides fast, free access to the powerful Claude AI from Lucyd smart glasses via the Lucyd app. In the first version launching next week, the user activates the functionality by opening the Lucyd app, then chooses their preferred Claude model, and converses with it using the audio interface on Lucyd glasses.

Some key features of the update:

  • Multiple AI models in one place - chat with the best of OpenAI (ChatGPT) and Claude from a single screen.

  • Switch models mid-conversation - move from ChatGPT to Claude without losing context; the conversation continues seamlessly.

  • Understands your images and documents - upload a photo or a PDF and ask anything; the AI analyzes the content and responds.

  • AI image generation - create images from a simple prompt and save them straight to your photo library with a single tap.

  • Incognito Mode - private, ephemeral conversations that are never saved; when you leave, they're automatically wiped from the server.

  • Conversation history - pick up any past chat right where you left off, organized by date.

  • Rich content rendering - displays code with syntax highlighting, math formulas, tables, and formatted text, all natively.

  • Answers with sources - when the AI pulls from the web, it shows its sources so you can verify the information.

  • Real-time streaming responses - text appears word by word as the AI responds, for a fluid, immediate experience.

In a future update, anticipated to launch in late Q3 2026, users will be able to query Claude with the phone locked and in their pocket. This is similar to the Company's groundbreaking hands-free ChatGPT integration, which was the first hands-free voice interface for the world's largest LLM.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear said, "This is an important step forward in our mission to make the most flexible and powerful AI glasses on the market. We have a pending patent on multi-AI access glasses, and we are bringing this incredible functionality to all our customers at no additional cost. We envision that in the future, the Lucyd user can access several of the world's most powerful AI models with a simple voice command, through its designer, lightweight, smart eyewear. We believe that this is the most practical way to expand human abilities through wearables. We look forward to continuing to Upgrade Your Eyewear® with useful smart features that make you more aware, knowledgeable, and more easily connected to the people and systems you care about."

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer & manufacturer of cutting-edge AI-enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer®, and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical, sunglass, sporting goods, and safety eyewear markets. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the new Claude AI integration. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor
New York, NY 10036
Office: +1 (646) 893-5835
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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