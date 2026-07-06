Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision n°2021-01, dated 22 June 2021, renewing the establishment of an accepted market practice for liquidity agreements relating to shares, Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) hereby makes available to the public its H1 2026 half-yearly report regarding the liquidity agreement entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on 20 December 2019 and which came into force on 6 January 2020:

Available means as of 30 June 2026: 6 860 shares; and 1,068,490 euros

Number of purchases completed between 01/01/2026 au 30/06/2026: 3,550

Number of sales completed between 01/01/2026 au 30/06/2026: 2,868

Volumes purchased between 01/01/2026 au 30/06/2026: 334,277 shares for 6,633,436.61 euros

shares for euros Volumes sold between 01/01/2026 au 30/06/2026: 334,657 shares for 6,623,666.35 euros

For the record:

as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity agreement, the following means were available on the liquidity account: 0 share; and 2,500,000 euros

in accordance with the amendment to the liquidity agreement dated

25 March 2024, the means allocated to the liquidity agreement were increased to 5,000,000 euros; and

25 March 2024, the means allocated to the liquidity agreement were increased to 5,000,000 euros; and as of 31 December 2025, the following means were available on the liquidity account: 7 240 shares; and 4,483,457 euros

As of 6 January 2026, the allocation made available under this liquidity agreement has been reduced to €1,200,000.

Following the reorganisation operation within the Rothschild Co group and the transfer of the market-making activities from Rothschild Co Martin Maurel to Rothschild Co Global Markets Solutions (Europe) SA, the latter has taken over the management of Verallia's liquidity contract [Euronext Paris FR0013447729] with effect from 1 July 2026.

This transfer has no impact on the terms of the liquidity contract or on the resources allocated to its implementation, which are disclosed in the half-yearly statements.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 11,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced nearly 18 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.3 billion in 2025.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been awarded the Ecovadis Platinum Medal, placing the Group in the top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. In September 2025, the SBTi officially validated Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target under its Net-Zero Standard. Verallia is committed, by 2040, to reducing its Scope 1 2 CO2 emissions by 90% and offsetting the remaining 10%, compared with the 2019 baseline year. This target is aligned with the trajectory of limiting global warming to 1.5° C set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

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Contacts:

Press contacts

Lucas Hoffet +33 (0)6 16 04 64 61 verallia@shan.fr



Investor relations contacts

David Placet david.placet@verallia.com

Raphaël Rolland raphael.rolland@verallia.com



Benoit Grange

Tristan Roquet-Montégon

verallia@brunswickgroup.com