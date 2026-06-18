Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA), Europe's leading and the world's third-largest producer of glass packaging, has successfully completed its 10th employee shareholding offer. On 18 June 2026, over 3,000 employees in 9 countries subscribed to this programme and became partners in the Group's development and performance. For the first time, Verallia has decided to extend its offer to 0.7% of the share capital, compared with 0.5% in previous years, reflecting its intention to involve its employees more closely in the Group's value creation. This programme enables everyone to benefit from exclusive conditions with a discount on the share price and a favourable matching contribution plan.

Following on from previous years, this 10th edition confirms the success of the Group's CSR strategy. More than 3,000 employees, i.e. 35% of eligible employees in 9 countries, invested in the Group, benefiting from an attractive unit subscription price of 18.29 euros1. Total employee investment (including the Company's matching contribution) thus amounts to more than 12.5 million euros.

As of June 18, 2026, 683,967 new ordinary shares, representing nearly 0.54% of the share capital and voting rights, were issued by the Company. Since their creation, these operations have enabled more than 7% of the share capital to be offered to employees, who now hold 4.49%2 of the Company's capital.

This new edition of our employee shareholding offer confirms our employees' confidence in Verallia's strategy and its CSR ambitions. Despite a market environment that remains challenging, more than 3,000 of them chose to participate. We are very proud that nearly 50% of our employees worldwide have become shareholders of the Company over the past ten years. This initiative provides a concrete illustration of our ongoing commitment to value sharing," said Patrice Lucas, CEO of Verallia.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 11,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced nearly 18 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.3 billion in 2025.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been recognized with the Platinum Ecovadis medal, placing the Group in the Top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. In September 2025, SBTi officially validates Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target according to its Net-Zero Standard. By 2040, Verallia commits to reducing its CO2 emissions from scopes 1 2 by 90% and offsetting the remaining 10% compared to 2019 base year. This target is aligned with the 1.5°C climate trajectory set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

1 i.e. a 5% discount to the average Verallia share price on the Euronext Paris regulated market over the twenty trading days preceding May 4, 2026.

2 Post employee share offering 2026 after capital increase.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260618201253/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Lucas Hoffet +33 (0)6 16 04 64 61 verallia@shan.fr

Investor relations contacts

David Placet david.placet@verallia.com

Raphaël Rolland raphael.rolland@verallia.com

Benoit Grange Tristan Roquet-Montégon verallia@brunswickgroup.com