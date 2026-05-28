Regulatory News:

The Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company held on April 24th 2026 approved the payment of a dividend of 1 euro per share and decided to propose to each shareholder, in respect of the payment of the dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, an option between the payment of the dividend in cash or in newly issued shares of the Company, each of these options being mutually exclusive.

The issue price of each share to be delivered for payment of the dividend is 17,61 euros, equal to the average of the first trading price of Verallia share on Euronext Paris over the 20 trading days preceding the Shareholders' General Meeting, minus the net amount of the dividend, rounded up to the nearest cent.

The option period was open from May 6, 2026 to May 26, 2026.

The shareholders having elected to receive the 2025 dividend payment in shares represent 88.90% of the Company's share capital; among others, BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda. BWGI », Bpifrance Investissement and the FCPE Verallia, the main shareholders of the Company holding respectively 77,17 %, 3,80 and 4,04% of Verallia's share capital, have opted for a payment of the dividend in shares.

For the purposes of the payment of the dividend in shares, 6,098,222 new shares with a unit par value of 3.38 euros will be issued, representing 5.05% of the share capital and 4,53% of the voting rights of the Company, before the issue of new shares and on the basis of the share capital and voting rights of the Company as of April 30th, 2026, or a nominal share capital increase of a total amount of 20,611,990.36 euros, the amount of the share premium amounting to 86,777,699.06 euros. As of June 4, 2026, the share capital of the Company will therefore amount to 428,933,238.5 euros and will be composed of 126,903,325 ordinary shares with a unit par value of 3.38 euros. The new shares will carry immediate rights, will have the same rights and obligations as the shares already issued and will give right to any distribution decided from their date of issue.

The share of the dividend to be paid in cash to shareholders who have not opted for payment in new shares amounts to 10,546,296 euros

The share capital increase, the delivery of the new shares and their admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, as well as the payment of the dividend in cash, will take place on June 4, 2026.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase financial securities or a solicitation to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 11,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced nearly 18 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.3 billion in 2025.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been awarded the Ecovadis Platinum Medal, placing the Group in the top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. In September 2025, the SBTi officially validated Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target under its Net-Zero Standard. Verallia is committed, by 2040, to reducing its Scope 1 2 CO2 emissions by 90% and offsetting the remaining 10%, compared with the 2019 baseline year. This target is aligned with the trajectory of limiting global warming to 1.5° C set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

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Contacts:

Press contacts



Camille Briquet verallia@comfluence.fr +33 (0)6 14 24 63 43



Verallia investor relations contact



David Placet david.placet@verallia.com

Raphaël Rolland raphael.rolland@verallia.com



Benoit Grange et Tristan Roquet-Montégon

verallia@brunswickgroup.com