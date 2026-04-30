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WKN: A0M7E0 | ISIN: AU000000WCN6 | Ticker-Symbol: 4W1
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:06
0,008 Euro
+6,67 % +0,001
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AXACTOR
AXACTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXACTOR ASA0,4350,00 %
BACHEM HOLDING AG72,70-0,95 %
DARK STAR MINERALS INC0,0120,00 %
FIREFLY METALS LTD1,180-5,60 %
FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL & COBALT CORP0,340-5,56 %
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA0,746-26,50 %
SALMON EVOLUTION ASA0,423+0,24 %
VASTNED NV29,450-0,34 %
VERALLIA SA19,870-1,14 %
WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED0,008+6,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.