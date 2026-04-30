Das Instrument 1VRA FR0013447729 VERALLIA SA (PROM.)EO3,38 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2026The instrument 1VRA FR0013447729 VERALLIA SA (PROM.)EO3,38 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2026Das Instrument 2LJ NO0010840515 AXACTOR ASA NK 5,09 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2026The instrument 2LJ NO0010840515 AXACTOR ASA NK 5,09 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2026Das Instrument IJX BE0003754687 VASTNED BELGIUM S.A. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2026The instrument IJX BE0003754687 VASTNED BELGIUM S.A. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2026Das Instrument P21 CA3186411078 FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2026The instrument P21 CA3186411078 FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2026Das Instrument 60E NO0010892094 SALMON EVOLUTION NK -,05 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2026The instrument 60E NO0010892094 SALMON EVOLUTION NK -,05 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2026Das Instrument P0W CA2372342089 DARK STAR MINERALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2026The instrument P0W CA2372342089 DARK STAR MINERALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2026Das Instrument M1X1 AU0000313769 FIREFLY METALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2026The instrument M1X1 AU0000313769 FIREFLY METALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2026Das Instrument 4W1 AU000000WCN6 WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2026The instrument 4W1 AU000000WCN6 WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2026Das Instrument I8X NO0013536078 IDEX BIOMETRICS NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2026The instrument I8X NO0013536078 IDEX BIOMETRICS NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2026Das Instrument BHM0 CH1176493729 BACHEM HLDG NA SF 0,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.05.2026The instrument BHM0 CH1176493729 BACHEM HLDG NA SF 0,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 04.05.2026Das Instrument AHYK LU2572257041 AIS-SHDDA1XIN U.ETFEOD ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.04.2026The instrument AHYK LU2572257041 AIS-SHDDA1XIN U.ETFEOD ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.04.2026