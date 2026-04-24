Regulatory News:

The annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Verallia (the "Company") was held on 24 April 2026 under the chairmanship of Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The meeting was held in the presence of Patrice Lucas, Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Cristina Riesgo, Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Wendy Kool-Foulon, CSR Director General Counsel, as well as the Auditors of the Company. Ms. Cécile Tandeau de Marsac, Chairwoman of the Compensation Committee and the Nomination Committee, participated in the meeting through a pre-recorded video message.

Kaon V and Verallia FCPE, designated among the shareholders holding the greatest number of voting rights as at the date of the convening notice, acted as "scrutateurs" of the Meeting.

With a quorum representing 91.188 of the shares of the Company, the Shareholders' General Meeting adopted all the resolutions submitted to its vote, to the exception of resolution number 9.

The shareholders have notably approved the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year which ended on 31 December 2025, and the distribution of a dividend of 1 euro per share, as well as the proposal to offer each shareholder, for the payment of the dividend for the financial year ended on 31 December 2025, an option between a cash dividend or a stock dividend.

The dividend to be distributed will be detached from the shares on 4 May 2026 and paid on 4 June 2026.

Furthermore, the General Shareholders' Meeting approved the renewal of the terms of office of Mr. Patrice Lucas and Mr. Didier Debrosse, as well as the as well as the appointment of Mr. João Salles and Mr. Guilherme Bottura as Directors. Ms. Beatriz Peinado Vallejo was also renewed in her position as Director representing employee shareholders.

Upon the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors, meeting after the General Meeting, decided that the Committees established within the Board are henceforth composed as follows:

Audit Committee: Ms. Marie-José Donsion (Chairwoman), Mr. Didier Debrosse, Mr. Guilherme Bottura, and Bpifrance Investissement represented by Mr. Sébastien Moynot;

Compensation Committee: Mr. João Salles (Chairman), Brasil Warrant Administração de Bens E Empresas S.A. (BWSA) represented by Ms. Marcia Freitas, Ms. Virginie Hélias, Mr. Pierre Vareille, and Mr. Oliver Späth;

Nomination Committee: Mr. João Salles (Chairman), Brasil Warrant Administração de Bens e Empresas S.A. (BWSA) represented by Ms. Marcia Freitas, Ms. Virginie Hélias, and Mr. Pierre Vareille;

Sustainable Development Committee: Ms. Virginie Hélias (Chairwoman), Mr. Michel Giannuzzi, Bpifrance Investissement represented by Mr. Sébastien Moynot, Ms. Beatriz Peinado Vallejo, and Mr. Patrick Guiraud; and

Strategic Committee: Mr. Guilherme Bottura (Chairman), Mr. Michel Giannuzzi, Mr. João Salles, BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda. (BWGI) represented by Ms. Marina F. Bellini, Mr. Didier Debrosse, and Mr. Pierre Vareille.

The General Meeting also renewed the terms of office of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as co-statutory auditors responsible for certifying the Company's annual and consolidated financial statements for a period of six (6) years, i.e., until the end of the general shareholders' meeting to be held in 2032 to vote on the financial statements for the year ended on 31 December 2031.

The presentation, the audiovisual replay of the General Meeting, and the detailed voting results are available on Verallia's website (www.verallia.com), in the Investors section, under Regulated Information, subsection Shareholders' General Meetings.

The presentation, the audio-visual rebroadcast and the detailed results of the votes of the General Shareholders' Meeting are available on Verallia's website (www.verallia.com) in the Investors section, sub-sections Regulated Information and General Shareholders' Meetings.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 11,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced nearly 18 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.3 billion in 2025.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been awarded the Ecovadis Platinum Medal, placing the Group in the top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. In September 2025, the SBTi officially validated Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target under its Net-Zero Standard. Verallia is committed, by 2040, to reducing its Scope 1 2 CO2 emissions by 90% and offsetting the remaining 10%, compared with the 2019 baseline year. This target is aligned with the trajectory of limiting global warming to 1.5° C set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260424593049/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts



Camille Briquet verallia@comfluence.fr +33 (0)6 14 24 63 43



Verallia investor relations contact



David Placet david.placet@verallia.com

Raphaël Rolland raphael.rolland@verallia.com



Benoit Grange et Tristan Roquet-Montégon

verallia@brunswickgroup.com