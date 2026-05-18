Regulatory News:

Verallia (Euronext Paris: VRLA) has finalized the reduction of the amount allocated to the liquidity agreement initially entered into with Rothschild Martin Maurel on December 20, 2019 and which entered into force on January 6, 2020, in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, Commission Regulation (EU) No. 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, Decision No. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 of the French Financial Markets Authority (the AMF Decision) and the provisions referred to therein.

Under this amendment, the amount allocated to the liquidity account has been reduced from 5,000,000 euros (five million euros) to 1,200,000 euros (one million two hundred thousand euros). This reduction reflects the evolution in the free float and liquidity observed since the closing of the voluntary public tender offer initiated by BWGI.

The execution of the liquidity agreement may be suspended under the conditions set out in Article 5 of the AMF Decision. It may also be suspended at Verallia's request for technical reasons, such as the counting of shares with voting rights before a General Meeting or the counting of shares giving entitlement to dividends before their detachment, for a period specified by Verallia.

The liquidity agreement may be terminated at any time by Verallia, or with a notice period by Rothschild Martin Maurel under the conditions stipulated in the liquidity agreement.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 11,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced nearly 18 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.3 billion in 2025.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been recognized with the Platinum Ecovadis medal, placing the Group in the Top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. In September 2025, SBTi officially validates Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target according to its Net-Zero Standard. By 2040, Verallia commits to reducing its CO2 emissions from scopes 1 2 by 90% and offsetting the remaining 10% compared to 2019 base year. This target is aligned with the 1.5°C climate trajectory set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts and assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions about Verallia's present and future strategy and the economic environment in which Verallia operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Verallia's actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those detailed and identified in Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of the Verallia universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 27 March 2025 and available on the Company's website (www.verallia.com) and that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes summarized information only and does not purport to be exhaustive.

This press release does not contain, nor does it constitute, an offer of securities or a solicitation to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other jurisdiction.

Protection of personal data

You may unsubscribe from the distribution list of our press releases at any time by sending your request to the following email address: investors@verallia.com. Press releases will still be available via the website https://www.verallia.com/en/investors/.

Verallia SA, as data controller, processes personal data for the purpose of implementing and managing its internal and external communication. This processing is based on legitimate interests. The data collected (last name, first name, professional contact details, profiles, relationship history) is essential for this processing and is used by the relevant departments of the Verallia Group and, where applicable, its subcontractors. Verallia SA transfers personal data to its service providers located outside the European Union, who are responsible for providing and managing technical solutions related to the processing. Verallia SA ensures that the appropriate guarantees are obtained in order to supervise these data transfers outside of the European Union. Under the conditions defined by the applicable regulations for the protection of personal data, you may access and obtain a copy of the data concerning you, object to the processing of this data and request for it to be rectified or erased. You also have a right to restrict the processing of your data. To exercise any of these rights, please contact the Group Financial Communication Department at investors@verallia.com. If, after having contacted us, you believe that your rights have not been respected or that the processing does not comply with data protection regulations, you may submit a complaint to the CNIL (Commission nationale de l'informatique et des libertés - France's regulatory body).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518905467/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Camille Briquet verallia@comfluence.fr +33 (0)6 14 24 63 43

Investor relations contacts

David Placet david.placet@verallia.com

Raphaël Rolland raphael.rolland@verallia.com

Benoit Grange Tristan Roquet-Montégon

verallia@brunswickgroup.com