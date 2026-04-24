Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA):

The General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on April 24, 2026 notably approved the payment of a dividend of €1 per share The General Meeting also decided that each shareholder may choose to receive payment of this dividend in cash or in new shares of the Company, with each of these options being mutually exclusive The issue price of each new share delivered in payment of the dividend is 17.61 euros Option exercise period: from May 6, 2026 inclusive to May 26, 2026 inclusive Dividend payment date: June 4, 2026.

The General Meeting of the Company's shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of €1 per share (third resolution) and decided to offer each shareholder, for the payment of the dividend for the financial year ended on December 31, 2025, an option between payment of the dividend in cash or in new shares of the Company (fourth resolution).

The issue price of each new share delivered in payment of the dividend is 17.61 euroscorresponding to the average opening price of the Verallia shares on Euronext Paris over the 20 trading sessions preceding the date of the General Meeting, less the net dividend amount pursuant by the third resolution, and rounded up to the nearest euro cent.

The shares issued will carry the right to receive dividends effective immediately and will confer all dividend rights granted as from the issue date.

Subscriptions must relate to a whole number of shares. If the amount of the stock dividend for which the option is exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholders may receive the whole number of shares rounded down, with the balance paid as a cash dividend.

The option exercise period begins on May 6, 2026 (included) and ends on May 26, 2026 (included). The option may be exercised upon request by authorised financial intermediaries. Shareholders who have not exercised their option by the expiration date set by this resolution may receive only cash dividends

The dividend will be paid on 4 June 2026; shares will be delivered on the same date to shareholders who have opted for a share dividend.

Calendar May 4, 2026 Ex-date for dividend payment May 5, 2026 Record date for the dividend payment May 6, 2026 Opening of the option period for payment of the dividend in shares May 26, 2026 Closing of the option period for payment of the dividend in shares May 28, 2026 (after market close) Announcement of the results of the option for payment of the dividend in shares June 4,2026 Payment of the cash dividend and delivery of the shares issued in payment of the dividend

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase financial securities. This press release, as well as any other document relating to the payment of the dividend in shares, may only be distributed outside France in accordance with applicable local laws and regulations and may not constitute an offer of financial securities in any country where such an offer would violate applicable laws and regulations.

The option to receive the dividend for the 2025 financial year in shares is not available to shareholders residing in any country where such an option would require registration or authorization from local securities authorities.

Shareholders must inform themselves of the conditions and consequences relating to such an option that may apply under local law. For tax implications related to the payment of dividends in shares, shareholders are invited to consult their usual tax adviser in order to assess their individual situation.

When deciding to opt for payment of the dividend in shares, shareholders should take into consideration the risks associated with an equity investment. For further information regarding the Company, its business, strategy, financial results, and the risks applicable to the Group, reference should be made to the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document (available on Verallia's website, www.verallia.com).

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 11,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced nearly 18 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.3 billion in 2025.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been awarded the Ecovadis Platinum Medal, placing the Group in the top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. In September 2025, the SBTi officially validated Verallia's long-term Net Zero 2040 target under its Net-Zero Standard. Verallia is committed, by 2040, to reducing its Scope 1 2 CO2 emissions by 90% and offsetting the remaining 10%, compared with the 2019 baseline year. This target is aligned with the trajectory of limiting global warming to 1.5° C set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

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Contacts:

Press contacts

Camille Briquet verallia@comfluence.fr +33 (0)6 14 24 63 43

Verallia investor relations contact

David Placet david.placet@verallia.com

Raphaël Rolland raphael.rolland@verallia.com

Benoit Grange et Tristan Roquet-Montégon

verallia@brunswickgroup.com