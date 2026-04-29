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WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 17:09
29,450 Euro
-1,01 % -0,300
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,45029,70021:17
29,40029,70021:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 21:10 Uhr
80 Leser
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Vastned NV: Publication of the minutes of the annual general meeting of 29 April 2026 - Optional dividend

Annual general meeting of 29 April 2026

On Wednesday 29 April 2026, the annual general meeting of shareholders of Vastned (Vastned NV, Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam: VASTB) was held. Vastned announces the publication of the minutes of this annual general meeting, at which all agenda items were approved, including the dividend for the 2025 financial year. The minutes are available on the website of Vastned (www.vastned.be).

Optional dividend

This year, Vastned is offering an optional dividend for the first time, allowing shareholders to exchange their net dividend rights (coupon no. 27) for existing treasury shares at an exchange price of € 26.81 per share. The net dividend rights attached to 20.7 shares can be exchanged for one share.

Each shareholder holding at least 21 coupons no. 27 can participate in the optional dividend. A shareholder holding 21 coupons no. 27 and participating in the optional dividend will receive 1 share and € 0.39 in cash.

In general, to determine the number of shares to be received by a shareholder, the number of coupons no. 27 that the shareholder wishes to exchange for shares is divided by 20.7. The difference between the total net value of the dividend represented by those coupons and the exchange price of the shares will be paid in cash.

Only shareholders holding a sufficient number of coupons no. 27 attached to shares of the same form can subscribe to the shares. Shareholders who do not have the necessary number of net dividend rights linked to shares of the same form to subscribe to at least one share will have their net dividend rights paid out in cash. It is not possible to acquire additional coupons no. 27, since the dividend rights will not be traded on the stock exchange.

An information memorandum setting out the further terms and conditions of this optional dividend is available on Vastned's website (www.vastned.be).

Shareholders are invited to communicate their choice (dividend in shares, in cash or a combination of both) between 6 May 2026 and 15 May 2026 (4:00 p.m. CEST). Holders of dematerialised shares may contact their financial or ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (corporate.broking@nl.abnamro.com). Holders of registered shares may contact the Company (investorrelations@vastned.be). In the absence of a validly expressed choice, the net dividend will be paid in cash on 21 May 2026.

On 21 May 2026, prior to market opening, the effective payment of the cash dividend or the delivery of shares will take place, depending on the shareholders' choice.

No new shares will be issued and no capital increase will be conducted. The treasury shares are already listed and immediately tradable. Consequently, the total number of issued and listed shares will remain unchanged.The number of shares entitled to dividend however will increase.

The results of the optional dividend will also be announced on 21 May 2026.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Publication of the minutes of the annual general meeting of 29 April 2026 - optional dividend

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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