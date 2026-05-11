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WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 13:54
28,500 Euro
-0,18 % -0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,15030,60019:02
28,10028,35019:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vastned NV: Stable results with financial strength for the future

- EPRA earnings of € 0.49 per share for the first quarter of 2026.
- Fair value of the real estate portfolio increased by € 12.1 million (+1.0% compared to 31 December 2025).
- The occupancy rate remains at a stable and high level of 98.6%.
- The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) amounts to 38.4%, compared to 39.1% per 31 December 2025.
- € 71.4 million of unused credit facilities.
- Vastned confirms its expected EPRA earnings per share between € 2.05 and € 2.15.

Full press release:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/811d2e37-a7de-431b-8997-7f7aca3c6296


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.