Vastned NV: Stable results with financial strength for the future

- EPRA earnings of € 0.49 per share for the first quarter of 2026.
- Fair value of the real estate portfolio increased by € 12.1 million (+1.0% compared to 31 December 2025).
- The occupancy rate remains at a stable and high level of 98.6%.
- The debt ratio (EPRA LTV) amounts to 38.4%, compared to 39.1% per 31 December 2025.
- € 71.4 million of unused credit facilities.
- Vastned confirms its expected EPRA earnings per share between € 2.05 and € 2.15.
Full press release:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/811d2e37-a7de-431b-8997-7f7aca3c6296
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