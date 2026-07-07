Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - J. Alexander Law Firm today released the Crash Physics and Injury Visualizer, a complimentary interactive tool showing how car crash injuries change with impact speed and collision type. Publishers may embed or cite it at no cost with attribution.





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Users choose one of five collision types (rear end, head on, side impact, rollover, or pedestrian struck) and set the impact speed from 10 to 80 mph, with a km/h option for international audiences. An anatomical figure highlights where injuries concentrate on the body, while a live panel translates the impact into plain terms: the g force on the body, the equivalent height of a fall, the braking distance required to stop, and a modeled risk of fatal injury. At 40 mph, for example, the tool shows an impact carrying the same energy as a fall from a five story building, delivered to the body in about a tenth of a second.

The tool illustrates a principle central to road policy: crash energy grows with the square of speed, so doubling speed quadruples the energy the body must absorb. Research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety places a struck pedestrian's risk of death near 10 percent at 23 mph and near 50 percent at 42 mph, the gap behind lower speed limits near schools and crosswalks worldwide.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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"Most people have no intuition for what a number on a speedometer means to the human body," said Josh Alexander, founder and managing attorney of J. Alexander Law Firm and a United States Marine Corps veteran. "Pick the crash, move the slider, and watch what changes. If it convinces one driver to slow down near a crosswalk, it has done its job."

Fall height comparisons use kinetic energy equivalence, and injury patterns reflect published trauma literature across all five collision types. Pedestrian fatality figures are interpolated from AAA Foundation research; occupant figures are modeled estimates informed by federal crash research. All figures describe a typical adult and are educational, not predictive. Illustrated scenes show where the forces come from in each crash, from the deep crumple zone of a frontal impact to the thin door panel of a T bone collision. A full methodology, a plain language collision guide, and a ready made embed code are published on the tool's page.

About J. Alexander Law Firm

J. Alexander Law Firm is a car accident injury law firm founded in 2017 by attorney Josh Alexander, a United States Marine Corps veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. The firm serves injured clients in English and Spanish, and publishes complimentary public safety tools and guides as part of its community education work.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303902

Source: PR Now