Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - J. Alexander Law Firm today announced that its founder, car injury trial attorney Josh Alexander, has been named to the 2026 Rising Stars list by Super Lawyers, marking his fifth consecutive appearance on the peer-reviewed roster.





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Super Lawyers, a national attorney-rating service, selects its Rising Stars honorees through a process that combines peer nominations, independent research and peer evaluation. No more than 2.5 percent of a state's eligible lawyers are named to the list each year, and the designation is separate from the broader Super Lawyers list. The Rising Stars roster focuses on attorneys who are 40 or younger or who have practiced for 10 years or less.

Since opening his practice in 2016, Alexander and his team have worked on more than 500 injury and wrongful-death matters, including car-accident, truck-accident and multi-vehicle cases involving significant injuries and contested liability. The firm regularly handles collisions involving commercial vehicles, freeway traffic and rideshare services.

As traffic and commercial logistics have expanded, the firm has seen motor-vehicle and trucking cases rely more heavily on electronic data and technical evidence. Many of the collisions the practice handles now involve sources such as vehicle event data recorders, commercial carrier electronic logging devices and digital crash-scene imagery, in addition to police reports and witness statements.

In response, J. Alexander Law Firm has built its car-accident workflow around early evidence preservation and trial preparation. The team works to secure 911 recordings, crash-scene photographs and video, traffic-camera footage where available, and electronic data from vehicles and carriers, while coordinating with treating physicians and independent experts to document injuries and long-term losses. The goal is to present fact-based, technically supported claims that can withstand scrutiny from insurance defense counsel in serious car and truck cases.

"The kinds of cases we see today look very different from even a decade ago," said Josh Alexander, Founder of J. Alexander Law Firm. "Electronic records, coordinated defense strategies and more complex injuries all play a role in how these matters are resolved. Recognition like the Rising Stars list reflects that work, but more importantly it underscores how much preparation goes into pursuing a result for the people who rely on us."

J. Alexander Law Firm represents drivers, passengers, pedestrians and families in car-accident, trucking, motorcycle, rideshare and wrongful-death matters. The firm offers consultations in English and Spanish.

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Source: PR Now