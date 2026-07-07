Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (CSE: ETI) (FSE: 7N20) ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into agreements with the Company's two current directors and one former director of the Company to forgive US$312,000 (CA $418,128) in accrued liabilities. The amounts forgiven relate to director fees accrued during the period April 1, 2022 to April 1, 2024. No cash payments or consideration of any kind were provided by EnviroMetal to the current and former directors in conjunction with the forgiveness of the accrued liabilities.

Mr. Wayne Moorhouse, President and CEO, commented, "The elimination of these liabilities from EnviroMetal's balance sheet helps strengthen the Company's financial position. We would like to thank the current and former directors for cooperating with management to better financially position EnviroMetal to pursue business opportunities."

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is commercializing highly effective precious metal recovery technologies. EnviroMetal's proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH and closed-circuit treatment process has been proven to extract precious metals from ores and concentrates at lab and pilot scale and provide both operational and environmental advantages to gold mining companies. EnviroMetal is actively engaging with mining companies seeking to reduce the costs and environmental impact of their operations. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com.

The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304159

Source: EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.