Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (CSE: ETI) (FSE: 7N2) ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the Supreme Court of British Columbia has approved a Consent and Dismissal Order ending all claims between EnviroMetal and Regenx Tech Corp. and parties related to Regenx Tech Corp. ("Regenx"). The Consent and Dismissal Order covers a civil claim filed by EnviroMetal against Regenx on June 21, 2021, and a counter claim filed by Regenx on August 13, 2021, as amended on January 20, 2023.

In addition to settling the legal claims, EnviroMetal and Regenx have entered into a Release and Settlement Agreement which ends pending arbitration between the companies relating to prior agreements between the companies, including a joint venture agreement.

The parties settled all claims without admission of liability by any party and with no compensation owed by any party.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is commercializing highly effective precious metal recovery technologies. EnviroMetal's proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH and closed-circuit treatment process has been proven to extract precious metals from ores and concentrates at lab and pilot scale and provide both operational and environmental advantages to gold mining companies. EnviroMetal is actively engaging with mining companies seeking to reduce the costs and environmental impact of their operations. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292590

Source: EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.