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WKN: 932461 | ISIN: INE860A01027 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
07.07.2026 11:00 Uhr
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HCLTech achieves ISO/IEC 42001:2023 Certification demonstrating leadership in Responsible AI

Certification covers HCLTech's Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Management System; supporting its AI Force platform, software engineering, IT operations and business process services

NOIDA, India, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification. The certification affirms HCLTech's readiness to support enterprises in scaling AI adoption with strong governance, risk management and operational rigor.

Issued by Schellman Compliance, LLC, an accredited certification body recognized by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and a member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), the certification validates HCLTech's enterprise-wide framework for the responsible development, deployment and governance of AI within the defined scope of its Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS).

The certification covers HCLTech's AIMS across AI lifecycle processes, including support for AI-enabled services and platforms such as the flagship AI Force platform, software engineering, IT operations and business process services. This enables HCLTech to support enterprises not only to adopt AI, but govern it consistently across systems, functions and geographies. The AIMS framework aligns with evolving global regulatory requirements, including the EU AI Act.

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 is the world's first international standard for AI management systems, published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). It establishes a comprehensive framework for managing AI across the full system lifecycle, covering risk management, transparency, fairness, accountability and continuous improvement.

"ISO 42001 certification takes on a different level of significance at an organization the size and complexity of HCLTech," said Avani Desai, Chief Executive Officer of Schellman. "This isn't simply about documenting policies; it's about embedding Responsible AI governance into how the business operates every day. As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise adoption, the ability to demonstrate disciplined governance will become a key differentiator. HCLTech has set a strong example of what that looks like."

"Achieving ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification reflects HCLTech's commitment to building and delivering AI responsibly at scale," said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech. "As enterprises accelerate their AI journeys, they are looking for partners who can combine innovation with rigor and trust. This certification provides independent assurance that AI is governed responsibly through our certified AI Management System across our delivery model and reinforces our ability to support clients in deploying AI with confidence."

With this milestone, HCLTech joins a select group of organizations with independently validated capabilities in managing AI at scale, differentiated by the depth and breadth of its certified scope across the enterprise AI value chain.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2026 totaled $14.7 billion.

To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas
meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Elka Ghudial, Europe
elka.ghudial@hcltech.com

James Galvin, APAC
james.galvin@hcltech.com

Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa
nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648325/HCLTech_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hcltech-achieves-isoiec-420012023-certification-demonstrating-leadership-in-responsible-ai-302819273.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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