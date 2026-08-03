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WKN: 932461 | ISIN: INE860A01027 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
03.08.2026 17:14 Uhr
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HCLTech completes acquisition of HPE's Telco Solutions business

Advancing engineering-led telecom solutions for Communications Service Providers in an AI-driven world

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, announced the successful completion of the purchase of HPE's Telco Solutions business. Announced in December 2025, the acquisition further strengthens HCLTech's industry leadership through AI- and engineering-led telecom solutions.

Following the successful integration of HPE's Communications Technology Group (CTG) business in 2024, the completion of the Telco Solutions business acquisition represents the next milestone in HCLTech's telecom strategy. At a time when Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are accelerating investments in AI-driven network transformation, next-generation infrastructure and autonomous operations, the acquisition expands HCLTech's capabilities to help clients modernize applications, adopt AI-led solutions and monetize networks.

By combining the expertise, talent, IP and solutions of CTG and Telco Solutions with HCLTech's engineering excellence, AI capabilities, managed services and more than 30 years of communications industry experience, HCLTech has created a differentiated proposition for CSPs. This strategic combination positions HCLTech to help CSPs accelerate AI-led autonomous operations from radio to core while capturing growth opportunities in network virtualization, convergence and modernization, multi-cloud, edge and datacenter networking, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), private 5G and Telecom OEM ecosystem transformation.

Key highlights of the transaction include:

  • Expanded HCLTech's presence in the CSP market across North America, LATAM, Europe and Asia Pacific, including Japan, strengthening its ability to support global operators through local delivery capabilities.
  • Broadened HCLTech's telecom portfolio with industry-leading IP, solutions and integration services for Telecom Operational Support Systems (OSS), Home Subscriber Server (HSS) and 5G Subscriber Data Management (SDM), complemented by HCLTech's customer experience solutions, telecom network functions and virtualization, media and video, industry IoT, data intelligence, Business Support Systems (BSS), Service Management and Orchestration (SMO), digital twin, AI-led intelligent applications on radio and eSIM capabilities.
  • Enhanced HCLTech's telecom domain expertise by integrating nearly 1,400 engineering and telecom specialists across 39 countries, strengthening engineering depth and nearshore delivery capabilities across Japan, Spain, Romania, Italy, India and LATAM.
  • Elevating HCLTech's leadership in the telecom sector through differentiated IP, product engineering and R&D talent, and trusted relationships with leading global CSPs, enabling customers to accelerate service transformation, AI-led autonomous operations and business growth.

"Telecom providers are accelerating their journey from telcos to techcos, transforming their networks into intelligent, software-driven platforms that create new value for customers and enterprises," said Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head of Telecom, Media and Technology at HCLTech. "With the completion of the Telco Solutions business acquisition and the successful integration of HPE's CTG business, HCLTech is bringing together deep telecom expertise, engineering excellence and IP-led platform capabilities to help CSPs simplify complexity, build and monetize networks of the future. This is the next era of telecom, and we are excited and well placed to help shape it with our customers."

"HCLTech has been a trusted partner, and we are confident in its ability to build on the strong foundation of the Telco Solutions business and drive innovation for global communications service providers as they modernize and evolve," said Rami Rahim, Executive Vice President, President and General Manager, Networking, HPE.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology & Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2026 totaled $14.8 billion.

To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:
Meredith Bucaro, Americas - [email protected]
Elka Ghudial, Europe - [email protected]
James Galvin, APAC - [email protected]
Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa- [email protected]

SOURCE HCLTech

© 2026 PR Newswire
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