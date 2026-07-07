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WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
07.07.26 | 09:55
0,317 Euro
-0,63 % -0,002
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HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2026 11:26 Uhr
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Hilbert Group Launches Hilbert Finance

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) - Hilbert Finance, built on the Nordark platform, will become Hilbert Group's dedicated business vertical for institutional crypto lending, financial infrastructure and future licensed financial services.

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq First North: HILB B) today announced the launch of Hilbert Finance, a new business vertical alongside the Group's asset management operations, supporting Hilbert's continued development as a full-service institutional digital asset company. Hilbert Finance is built on the platform and technology acquired through Nordark and represents the next step in Hilbert's strategy of building a full-stack institutional digital asset platform. The division is designed to provide the foundation for a growing range of regulated financial products as Hilbert continues to expand its financial services offering.

"Hilbert Finance represents an important milestone in Hilbert Group's evolution," said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group. "By bringing our crypto services together under the Hilbert brand, we are creating a stronger and more unified platform for institutional clients. Hilbert Finance broadens our offering beyond asset management and moves us another step closer to our vision of becoming Europe's leading institutional full-stack digital finance platform."

Jonathan Granath, Managing Director of Hilbert Finance, added:

"We built Nordark to bridge traditional finance and the digital asset economy and joining the Hilbert brand is the next obvious step. Hilbert Finance gives us a much stronger platform from which to develop and market a broad range of institutional financial services, while benefiting from Hilbert's institutional relationships, global reach, and investment expertise."

The rebranding will be implemented during the coming months across the company's platform, customer interfaces and communications. Existing customer relationships and operations will continue without interruption.

Hilbert Group expects to provide further updates regarding new products, partnerships, regulatory milestones and additional financial services initiatives within Hilbert Finance as they are achieved.

For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB
+46 (0) 8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Launches Hilbert Finance

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-launches-hilbert-finance-1187371

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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