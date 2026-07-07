Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that enrollment in the early-access waitlist for MetalCore, the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence mineral exploration platform, will close in 48 hours, with only 80 of the initial 1,000 onboarding spots remaining in the current access cohort.

Following strong demand since the platform's onboarding launch, the Company intends to close the waitlist to new registrations at the end of the 48-hour window in order to prioritize onboarding, data access, and support for the existing cohort. Prospective users who wish to be considered for early access in this cohort are encouraged to register before the deadline.

NovaRed Nears 1,000 MetalCore Registrants

The current early-access cohort is limited to 1,000 registrants, and the Company has elected to cap onboarding to maintain platform performance and user support standards during MetalCore's continued development. Once the remaining spots are filled or the 48-hour window elapses, registration for this cohort will close and additional applicants will be considered for future access, subject to availability. To date, 920 users have registered to be among the first to utilize the MetalCore platform.

MetalCore Dataset Surpasses 4.1 Million Records

MetalCore is designed to integrate large volumes of public source geological, geochemical, and mineral tenure data into a single, prioritized target-generation environment. The platform's analytical dataset has now expanded to more than four million records, building on the more than 2.7 million records previously reported. These records relate to mineral properties located in Canada and the United States.

The dataset is led by approximately 1.5 million geochemistry records and 1.4 million oil and gas well records, which together account for roughly 70% of the total, alongside more than 800,000 deposit records, close to 200,000 geothermal records, and tens of thousands of mine, British Columbia mineral title, and BC MINFILE records, plus further magnetic anomaly, mineral property, satellite scene, and geophysical survey data. The compilation is drawn from public sources and is intended to support parcel-level mineral evaluation and exploration target generation.

In connection with the announcement, Brian Goss, Chief Executive Officer of NovaRed Mining Inc., stated, "The response to MetalCore has been encouraging, and closing this cohort allows us to focus on delivering a strong onboarding experience to our earliest users. With the dataset now exceeding four million records, we believe MetalCore will becoming a meaningful resource for the exploration community, and we look forward to expanding access in future cohorts."

Prospective users can register for the remaining early-access spots at www.novared.ai prior to the close of the 48-hour window.

Stock Option Grant

The Company further announces that that it has granted incentive stock options to members of its advisory board whereby they can purchase up to an aggregate of 345,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to its incentive share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of two years at a price of C$0.86 per share. The options, and any underlying common shares issued upon exercise, will have a hold period expiring November 8, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Novared Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia, leveraging an artificial intelligence-enhanced geospatial technology platform that it developed to identify and evaluate prospective mineral properties. The Company has an option to earn a 70% interest in the Wilmac copper-gold project, which comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ability of the MetalCore platform to provide insights into, and improve, mineral property exploration, development, and the identification of mineralization; statements regarding the interpretation of public and historical datasets compiled by MetalCore; the interpretation of magnetic, geochemical and occurrence data as indicating mineral property potential; the potential ability of the Company to monetize the MetalCore technology, the likelihood that exploration companies will utilize artificial intelligence generally, and MetalCore specifically, in property assessment; the future successful development of MetalCore and additional mineral exploration-related technologies; and the Company's exploration plans. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: the possibility that regional or historical data may not be reproducible by property-scale methods; the reconnaissance/regional nature of certain datasets; metal-price volatility; the availability of capital and financing; permitting, tenure and Indigenous consultation outcomes; and general market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304193

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.