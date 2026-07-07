Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) ("Gold Runner" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's press release dated May 26, 2026, the radiometric and airborne magnetic surveys designed for its Golden Girl project ("Golden Girl" or "Golden Girl Property"), in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, being performed by Precision GeoSurveys Inc., have commenced. Data acquisition has been completed, and processing and interpretation of the data is underway and is expected to be ready and available for further guidance by our field teams by the time they mobilize. Mobilization is on schedule for July 12, 2026 with field work beginning on July 13, 2026.





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Golden Girl Highlights

The Golden Girl Property covers 8,471 hectares in the prolific Iskut River region of Northwestern British Columbia, located just 17 km from the Snip Mine and 14 km from the Bronson Airstrip.

Discovery exploration in 2024 identified a major new gold-silver system measuring 12 km by 7 km with high grade gold-silver mineralization: Grab samples assayed up to 11.28 g/t Au, 3,262 g/t Ag, 5.37% Cu, 20% Pb, and 14.15% Zn. Channel cuts assayed up to 3.74 g/t Au, 2,105.45 g/t Ag, 0.88% Cu, 5.48% Pb, and 7.42% Zn.

High-grade mineralization occurs in structurally controlled shear zones with sulphide-rich veins, stockwork, and breccias, similar to the nearby past-producing Snip Gold Mine (which historically produced ~1M oz Au, 390k oz Ag, and over 249k kg Cu). (The reader is reminded that the information provided herein from neighbouring projects and properties is not necessarily indicative of resources and should not be relied upon for the determination of mineralization or potential results of the Company's properties).

More than 95% of the property has never undergone systematic modern exploration. Recent rapid glacial retreat and melting snowpacks have exposed vast areas of previously buried bedrock, opening large, untouched tracts of ground for immediate mapping and sampling.

Upcoming Summer 2026 Program Details: Airborne Magnetic survey; Radiometric survey; Mapping, sampling, and channel cutting; LiDAR survey; Photogrametry; Photon assays of samples; Poly-metallic laboratory assays; Staging from Forrest Kerr Camp.



Geologist, Nicolai Goeppel and partner, Ryan Purnell of Higher Ground Exploration Corp. ("Higher Ground"), are leading the 2026 exploration program. Goeppel and Purnell bring long term experience working in the world-renowned Golden Triangle region of northwestern British Columbia and contributed to relevant exploration discoveries, including Goliath Resources (TSXV: GOT) Golddigger discovery and Juggernaut Exploration's (TSXV: JUGR) Big One discovery.

Both Goliath Resources and Juggernaut Exploration are partners within the B-ALL Syndicate ("B-ALL"), the optionor of Golden Girl, holding respectively, 4% and 13% interest in B-ALL, and as such are important strategic partners of the Company. Golden Girl is located approximately mid-way between Goliath's Surebet Discovery and Juggernaut's Big One discovery in the Golden Triangle.

CEO Chris Wensley states, "The diligence, expertise and reliable effectiveness of this highly experienced and knowledgeable exploration team continue to show at every stage of the rapidly evolving and developing Golden Girl project. This is an exciting time for the Gold Runner and our shareholders as we launch our initial summer 2026 program which, based on the initial discovery exploration sampling, we are very optimistic will bring about strong results."

Qualified Person:

This News Release has been approved by Alan Morris, M.Sc., CPG #10550. Alan J. Morris is an independent, Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and has reviewed the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Chris Wensley"

Chris Wensley, Director & Chief Executive Officer

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Gold Runner Exploration is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the United States of America. In British Columbia, Gold Runner holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In North Central Nevada, the Company holds the Rock Creek gold project, the Falcon Mine project and the Dry Creek project, located in the Tuscarora Mountains in close proximity to the world-renowned Carlin Trend. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.

About B-ALL Syndicate Ltd.

The B-ALL Syndicate is a highly specialized geologic team of project generators with a proven track record of success. The Syndicate is focused in unexplored areas of glacial and snowpack retreat providing new opportunity for material discovery in renowned geologic terrain. Projects generated by the same team include Goliath Resources' Surebet discovery on the Golddigger Property, Juggernaut Exploration's Big One discovery as well as multiple additional material discoveries. More information is available at https://www.ball-syndicate.com/.

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those that address the Company's summer exploration program, the properties exploration work and its results and potential, interpretations prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical, and geochemical surveys, studies and interpretations of historical exploration and geological information, permitting, licences, environmental laws and regulations, changes in government regulations and laws, obtaining social licence to explore and operate, community engagements, timing of exploration activities, economic, competitive, reliance on third parties, the actual results of operations, and other risks of the natural resources industry, and mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information and these include the results of the Company's summer exploration program" market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

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Source: Gold Runner Exploration Inc.