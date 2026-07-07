Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that June 2026 represents a record month for sales orders received by the Company, with over A$400,000 in sales orders booked during the month. The month was marked by broad customer activity across domestic and international markets. These orders reflect growing demand for the Company's THERMAL-XR energy-saving coating across the HVAC-R distributor and project activity and data centre sectors.

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented: "June 2026 has been the strongest month for sales orders in GMG's history, and we are proud of what the team has achieved - all in a single month - is a meaningful validation of our commercial strategy. We will continue to work hard to convert orders into revenue and long-term partnerships."

Jack Perkowski, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, commented: "This is an encouraging result and reflects the effort that has gone into building GMG's commercial foundation. A record month of sales orders, spanning multiple geographies and sectors, demonstrates that our products are gaining genuine traction in the market. We remain focused on building on this momentum and continuing to grow revenue from our energy savings solutions."

About THERMAL-XR:

THERMAL-XR ENHANCE coating system is a unique method of improving the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and improving and maintaining the performance of new units at peak levels. The process coats and protects heat exchange surfaces while improving and rebuilding the lost corroded thermal conductivity and increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, resulting in an efficiency improvement and a potential power reduction. THERMAL-XR ENHANCE is now patented for 20 years in Australia and is expected to be patented in other countries around the world.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian-based clean-technology company that develops, manufactures and sells energy-saving and energy-storage solutions, enabled by graphene produced via its in-house production process. GMG uses its proprietary process to decompose natural gas (i.e., methane) into its natural elements - carbon (as graphene), hydrogen, and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high-quality, low-cost, scalable, tuneable, and low- to no-contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities and to secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on a graphene-enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants, and data centres. GMG has also developed a graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels, initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively, with financial support from the Australian Government, to progress R&D and commercialisation of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes

Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products

Develop Next-Generation Battery

Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", or "will" "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation: GMG's ability to satisfy booked orders, GMG's intention to convert orders into revenue and long-term partnerships, GMG's expectations regarding continued commercial momentum, GMG's intentions to develop commercial scale-up capabilities, GMG's focus in the energy savings segment, GMG's intentions for the use of graphene lubricant additive on saving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialisation of G+AI Batteries, GMG's ability to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries and GMG's critical business objectives.

The sales orders referred to in this news release represent orders received by the Company and do not constitute a guarantee of future revenue. The Company does not provide forward-looking guidance on future sales order volumes or revenue, and the record results achieved in June 2026 should not be taken as indicative of results in any future period.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025, available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304227

Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.