Greenland Mines Ltd: Greenland Mines Adds World Class Magmatic Researchers and Greenland Specialists to 2026 Skaergaard Field Campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Greenland Mines Ltd ("Greenland Mines" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GRML) is pleased to announce that Professor Wolfgang Maier and Associate Professor Kristoffer Szilas will join the Company's 2026 field campaign at the Skaergaard precious and critical metals project in southeast Greenland as part of the geological exploration and development team.

Greenland Mines believes that adding these highly regarded researchers strengthens the project's technical foundation and further deepens the link between decades of academic work on Skaergaard and the Company's ongoing commercial exploration and development programs.

"Bringing Professor Maier and Associate Professor Szilas into the 2026 Skaergaard field campaign is a deliberate step to hard-wire the very best global science into our exploration and development work. Their deep experience with layered intrusions and magmatic mineralizing systems will help us sharpen our geological models, improve the quality of data we collect this season and, ultimately, make better-informed decisions as we advance Skaergaard as a strategic precious and critical metals asset," said Dr. Bo Møller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines Ltd.

World-class expertise in layered intrusions and magmatic ore deposits

Maier is a professor of Earth Sciences at Cardiff University and is widely recognized as a leading global authority on magmatic ore deposits and layered mafic-ultramafic intrusions.

Over a career spanning Europe, Africa, Australia and North America, Maier has published more than 150 peer-reviewed papers, including multiple articles in high-impact journals such as Nature and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and has been cited nearly 10,000 times. Maier has also served as a senior geological advisor or specialist consultant to several publicly listed mining and exploration companies, where he advised on large-scale platinum group element, gold, nickel and copper projects in tier-one districts.

"Skaergaard is internationally recognized as a key natural laboratory for understanding how layered intrusions form and host precious and critical metal mineralization. Based on the work completed to date, I see strong potential in the mineralization at Skaergaard, and I look forward to working with Greenland Mines' team in the field to bring together the latest academic insights and the Company's systematic exploration programs to advance this important project," Maier said.

Maier has attracted more than $3 million in external research funding from foundations, mining companies, and geological surveys over the course of his career, underscoring sustained industry and institutional confidence in his work on magmatic ore deposits and layered intrusions.

Kristoffer Szilas is a prime Danish geologist and associate professor of Petrology at the University of Copenhagen and is a leading younger generation researcher focused on the geological evolution of Greenland and the formation of mineral deposits.

"Skaergaard stands out as one of the true geological jewels among Greenland's mineralized intrusions," said Szilas. "Working directly in the field with Greenland Mines' team offers a rare opportunity to combine detailed academic work with systematic exploration to better understand, and responsibly evaluate, the mineralization at Skaergaard and its adjacent areas."

Szilas's work integrates petrology and geochemistry with particular emphasis on mineral deposit formation and the origins of ultramafic complexes and related plutonic suites. He has published widely on a range of Greenland-hosted commodities including gold, platinum, chromium, nickel, rubies and anorthosite.

In addition to his academic credentials, Szilas brings extensive field experience from Greenland and mountaineering skills from more than a dozen major international expeditions to high-relief terrains, which the Company believes will help the team gain first-hand access to otherwise difficult-to-reach outcrops and sections in and around Skaergaard.

Both Maier and Szilas are deeply connected to the international research networks that, over many decades, have made Skaergaard one of the most studied layered intrusions in the world and a reference case in geology textbooks for understanding magma chamber processes, mineral layering and magmatic precious-metal mineralization.

Greenland Mines believes that having Maier and Szilas actively involved in the 2026 field season will help ensure that the latest scientific insights, datasets, and conceptual models from this global research community are fully integrated into the Company's own geological interpretations, targeting strategy and development plans for Skaergaard and the adjacent license areas.

In addition, Greenland Mines believes that the strong funding track records of Maier and Szilas enhance the Company's ability to participate in and support externally funded research initiatives focused on Skaergaard and Greenland's magmatic systems more broadly moving forward.

Integrated technical team for the 2026 Skaergaard season

The Company's technical personnel for the 2026 Skaergaard season will include more than 40 specialists involved in geological, resource, engineering, metallurgical, technical and environmental studies, of which roughly a dozen will form the core geological team in the field.

Maier and Szilas will work as members of this team, alongside Greenland Mines' in-country leadership including President Dr. Bo Møller Stensgaard, Chief Geologist Dr. Jakob Kløve Keiding, Country Manager - Logistics and Studies Hans Jensen, and Community & Permitting Manager Robert Møller, and in coordination with the Company's independent mining and engineering consultants and external partners such as GTK Mintec, SLR Consulting and WSP Denmark.

Greenland Mines believes that combining decades of academic research, including the extensive Skaergaard datasets recently synthesized in major scientific monographs, with systematic commercial work programs is essential to fully understand and responsibly develop what is widely regarded as one of the world's classic layered intrusions.

By embedding leading magmatic and Greenland specialists directly into the field program, the Company aims to refine its geological models, improve the quality of data collected in 2026 and further de-risk future decisions regarding resource evaluation, mine design concepts and broader development options at Skaergaard.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed company with two operating divisions: (1) Mining, focused on the exploration and development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and, subject to closing of the previously announced transaction, the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium (Nd-Pr) rare earths project in southwest Greenland; and (2) Biotech, including Klotho's KLTO-202 primary indication for ALS. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals, and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "potential," "could," "may," "will," "should," "estimate" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected roles of Professor Maier and Associate Professor Szilas in the 2026 Skaergaard field campaign; the anticipated benefits of integrating academic research with commercial exploration and development programs; the scope and impact of the 2026 technical work; future resource evaluation, mine design concepts and development options at Skaergaard; and the Company's broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and available information and are subject to a range of risks and uncertainties, including technical and logistical risks, weather and access constraints, permitting and regulatory requirements, funding availability, evolving environmental and social expectations and project execution risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this news release is as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact and Corporate Communications:

ir@greenlandmines.com

Website: www.greenlandmines.com