Greenland Mines Ltd: Greenland Mines Departs for Skaergaard - Expanded 2026 Program Targeting Next Phase of Development

Greenland Mines departs Reykjavik for Skaergaard as Argus sails with full 2026 field season fleet

40+ person expert team, complete drilling, bulk sampling and geophysical survey, with expanded Environmental and Engineering Program onboard

Survey vessel already on-site acquiring seabed data ahead of Argus's arrival; full air and logistics network secured for the season

Program spans resource growth, environmental baseline, and engineering work to advance Skaergaard toward its next phase of development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Greenland Mines Ltd ("Greenland Mines" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GRML) is pleased to announce that Argus, the support vessel currently deployed for the Skaergaard Project, has departed Reykjavik, Iceland, bound for southeast Greenland, marking the official start of the Company's 2026 field season.

Argus was loaded over recent days at a quay in central Reykjavik, adjacent to the headquarters of IceTug, with the full complement of drill rigs, geophysical survey equipment, machinery, drone survey systems, exploration support infrastructure, fuel, and environmental monitoring equipment required for the season's program.

To start the season, the field team totals more than 40 topic experts, drillers and logistics personnel, with additional specialists scheduled to rotate into the program as the season progresses.

"This is the moment the whole season has been building toward," said Dr. Bo Moller Stensgaard, president of Greenland Mines Ltd. "Argus is loaded, the team is aboard, and we are underway to Skaergaard with everything we need to have a great season -- more than 40 experts, three drill rigs drilling, machinery and equipment for bulk-sample blasting and sampling and advanced geophysical survey equipment, aerial drones, and a fully resourced field logistics network, in a program that in our opinion is materially broader than anything that has been run at Skaergaard before.

"Beyond the drilling that will support further upgrading of the resource, we are running an extensive program of environmental, operational, geotechnical and engineering work and investigations this summer that is specifically designed to move Skaergaard into its next phase of development. Everything is lined up. We are ready."

Season Logistics: Sea, Air and Advance Survey Support

The 2026 field season is supported by a comprehensive, multilayered logistics network built for the scale and pace of this year's program:

Argus, the Company's purpose-equipped support vessel for this stage of the season, boasts large accommodation capacity and a helideck, and is transporting the full complement of drill rigs, geophysical equipment, bulk-sampling machinery, drone survey equipment, exploration infrastructure, fuel and environmental monitoring equipment from Reykjavik to Skaergaard, where it will remain anchored as the season's primary offshore logistics and accommodation hub.

A dedicated advance survey vessel, MS Byr, has already arrived at Skaergaard and has begun acquiring seabed and coastal mapping data across the fjord approaches. While Argus has visited the Skaergaard fjords on prior expeditions, this is the first season supported by this level of advance survey data, which is being used to identify a safe, optimal anchoring location near the area of primary drilling and operational focus for the early part of the season. This mapping data will also be central to planning future mine infrastructure.

Besides geophysical equipment for advanced down-hole measurements and televiewing capabilities, the season's survey program includes ground-penetrating radar, aerial drone magnetic, LiDAR and photogrammetric surveys, and additional aerial photogrammetric survey work.

A dedicated air support network, provided by GreenlandCopter A/S, an experienced operator based in Tasiilaq -- the nearest large town, approximately 400 km south of Skaergaard -- together with scheduled fixed-wing connections via the airstrip at Sodalen, adjacent to the Skaergaard licence area, will provide reliable personnel transport and logistics support throughout the season.

Additional topic experts will rotate into the program over the course of the summer, supported by this vessel-based and airstrip-based logistics network.

This fully resourced, multi-layered logistics structure reflects the scale and ambition of the 2026 program and is designed to maximize safe, efficient working days in the field.

A Program Built for the Next Phase of Skaergaard

The 2026 field season is the most comprehensive program undertaken at Skaergaard to date, and has been structured to deliver on multiple fronts simultaneously:

Resource drilling and geophysics: targeted drilling and geophysical surveys designed to support upgrading of the Skaergaard Mineral Resource, building on the updated 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate reported under the Company's recently completed S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary.

Bulk sampling: collection of bulk samples to support metallurgical test work and pilot plant-scale process development.

Environmental baseline studies: an expanded environmental monitoring and surveying program, one of the first work streams to be initiated upon Argus's arrival at Skaergaard, building on environmental baseline work already underway with WSP Denmark.

Geotechnical and engineering studies: data collection to support mine engineering and infrastructure planning as the Company advances toward an Initial Assessment for Skaergaard.

Drone and topographic surveying: aerial survey work to refine surface and structural models across the deposit, including the northern plateau area and the western front of the Forbindelses Glacier.

Taken together, the season's work program extends well beyond resource definition. It is designed to generate the operational, environmental and engineering data needed to advance Skaergaard toward its next phase of development, including evaluation of a potential initial open-pit mining scenario for near-surface mineralization, alongside the underground mining concepts already captured in the Company's Mineral Resource Estimate.

About the Skaergaard Project

Skaergaard is one of the world's largest undeveloped palladium, gold and platinum deposits, hosted in the Triple Group of the Skaergaard layered mafic igneous intrusion in southeast Greenland, approximately 400 km west of Iceland. The deposit benefits from deep fjord access and proximity to the existing Sodalen airstrip. Greenland Mines, through its subsidiary Major Precious Greenland A/S, holds an 80% interest in and option to acquire the remaining 20% of the three Mineral Exploration Licences covering the Project.

Skaergaard's location on Greenland's east coast is central to the Company's long-term vision for a North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor, anchored by upstream production at Skaergaard and potential downstream processing and logistics infrastructure in Iceland. In support of this vision, Greenland Mines holds a First Right of Refusal on the Helguvik industrial complex on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, a brownfield site with existing industrial infrastructure, deep-water port access and low-cost renewable grid power, located approximately 400 km by sea from Skaergaard. Together, Skaergaard's geostrategic position on the North Atlantic shipping corridor between Europe and North America, and the potential Helguvik hub, underpin the Company's ambition to build a vertically integrated, western-aligned critical metals platform anchored in close North Atlantic collaboration between Greenland and Iceland.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed company with two operating divisions: (1) Mining, focused on the exploration and development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and, subject to closing of the previously announced transaction, the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium (Nd-Pr) rare earths project in southwest Greenland; and (2) Biotech, including Klotho's KLTO-202 primary indication for ALS. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals, and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "potential," "could," "may," "will," "should," "estimate" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scope, timing and objectives of the 2026 field program; the potential for resource growth and upgrade at Skaergaard; the evaluation of open-pit and underground mining scenarios; the timing and scope of environmental, geotechnical and engineering studies; and the Company's plans to advance Skaergaard toward an Initial Assessment and its next phase of development. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including weather, logistical, and operational risks inherent to Arctic field programs, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

For further information:



Investor Relations

Greenland Mines Ltd , Nasdaq: GRML

Email: ir@greenlandmines.com

Website: www.greenlandmines.com

Argus Sails With Full 2026 Field Season Fleet

The entire crew at departure for the Skaergaard in front of Argus. Photo by Stüker Foto & Video.

M/S Byr, at the approach to Mikis Fjord, just east of Skaergaard.

The captain onboard M/S Byr, the vessel carrying out the bathymetry survey, is very experienced with...

The MS Byr is a Dedicated Advance Survey Vessel

Bathymetric data acquisition onboard M/S Byr.

The Argus in Reykjavik

Drill rigs and equipment being loaded onto Argus in Reykjavik. Photo by Stüker Foto & Video.

Loading the Argus

Field equipment being loaded into the hull of Argus.

Argus, the Company's Purpose-Equipped Support Vessel

Equipment being craned onboard Argus in Reykjavik.

Greenland Mines Departs Reykjavik for Skaergaard

Final check of drill rigs before departure for Skaergaard.