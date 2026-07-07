Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Provides Update on Commercialization of Its Patented Broken Conductor Protection Technology

TECHNOLOGY DESIGNED TO DETECT HAZARDOUS BROKEN CONDUCTORS AND ENHANCE GRID PROTECTION

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:CEIN) ("Camber" or the "Company") today provided an update regarding the commercialization status of its patented Broken Conductor Protection Technology ("BCPT"), an advanced grid protection solution designed to assist electric utilities in detecting certain energized broken and open conductor conditions that may otherwise go undetected, with the objective of supporting public safety, system reliability and wildfire risk mitigation.

Since acquiring an interest in BCPT, the Company has pursued a disciplined commercialization strategy focused on technology validation, intellectual property protection, utility engagement and deployment readiness. The Company believes it is appropriate to update investors and other stakeholders on commercialization-readiness milestones achieved to date and the framework supporting potential future commercialization activities.

BCPT DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION PROGRESS:

The following summarizes the principal milestones achieved in advancing BCPT from concept development toward commercialization.

BCPT MILESTONES:

The Company has achieved several development and commercialization-readiness milestones, including:

1. Concept Development: Initial development of advanced broken conductor protection concept.

2. Algorithm Development: Proprietary detection algorithms designed and refined.

3. Patents & IP Expansion: Patent portfolio expanded to strengthen and protect the technology.

4. Laboratory & Field Validation: Laboratory testing and field validation activities under real-world conditions.

5. Historical Event Analysis: Analysis of historical utility events and hundreds of thousands of hours of data to support assessment of detection performance.

6. Utility-Specific Modeling: Utility-specific modeling to support potential deployment planning.

7. Utility Evaluations: Ongoing evaluations with North American electric utilities.

8. Pilot Initiatives: Active and planned pilot initiatives.

9. Commercial Discussions: Preliminary commercial discussions with utilities.

The Company has also established a commercialization framework intended to support potential utility adoption through pilot programs, potential recurring licensing arrangements and broader commercial deployment.

James A. Doris, President & CEO of Camber Energy, stated:

"Commercializing technologies for the electric utility industry requires patience, rigorous validation and close collaboration with utility partners. From the beginning, our objective has been to develop a practical solution that utilities can validate, evaluate and ultimately deploy within their existing infrastructure. Our focus remains on working collaboratively with utility partners as we continue advancing BCPT through the commercialization process."

TECHNICAL OVERVIEW VIDEO:

As commercialization activities continue, the Company has released a technical overview video designed to provide investors and utility professionals with an overview of BCPT, including the protection challenge it is designed to address, its operating principles, and the commercialization process supporting potential utility evaluation and deployment.

BCPT Overview Video:

This video is provided for informational purposes only

and should be read together with the cautionary statements included in this release.

INVESTOR AWARENESS INITIATIVE:

To support broader investor awareness regarding the Company's evolving business strategy and technology commercialization initiatives, Camber has retained Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to provide investor relations services effective July 1, 2026.

Founded in 1999, Renmark is a privately held investor relations firm with offices in Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Montreal. Renmark provides investor relations, media relations and web development services for public companies listed on North American exchanges.

ABOUT BROKEN CONDUCTOR PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY:

BCPT is a patented grid protection technology designed to assist electric utilities in detecting certain energized broken and open conductor conditions on electric transmission and distribution systems. The technology is designed to integrate with existing utility protection infrastructure with the objectives of supporting public safety, wildfire risk mitigation and system reliability.

ABOUT CAMBER ENERGY:

Camber Energy, Inc. is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing proprietary technologies addressing critical infrastructure, utility, environmental and industrial markets. In addition to its majority interest in BCPT, the Company's portfolio includes technologies related to medical waste treatment, power solutions and clean energy.

Additional information regarding the Company is available at www.camber.energy and in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

*************************************

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, plans, objectives and beliefs relating to BCPT, including commercialization activities, utility evaluations, pilot initiatives, commercial discussions, potential licensing arrangements, potential deployment, investor awareness initiatives and the potential benefits of BCPT. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "designed," "objective" and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to technology validation and performance, utility evaluation and adoption processes, pilot program timing and results, the Company's ability to enter into definitive commercial arrangements or generate revenues from BCPT, intellectual property protection, regulatory and operational requirements applicable to utility systems, competition, general economic conditions, the Company's cash flows and ability to obtain financing, and other factors detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, that any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and that Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact Information

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Preston Conable: pconable@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/camber-energy-provides-update-on-commercialization-of-its-patented-broken-conduc-1184127