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WKN: A3D34X | ISIN: US13200M6075 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Tuesday, July 21, 2026

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:CEIN) ("Camber" or the "Company") announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

James Doris, President & CEO, will present on Tuesday, July 21st at 2:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. MT), and access to a replay of the event will be available on our website later that week or may be accessed on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.

REGISTER HERE:

Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow OTCQB - CEIN | Register | Renmark

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the link above using the latest version of Google Chrome.

ABOUT CAMBER ENERGY:

Camber Energy, Inc. is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing proprietary technologies addressing critical infrastructure, utility, environmental and industrial markets. The Company's portfolio includes technologies related to grid protection & wildfire mitigation, medical waste treatment, power solutions and clean energy. Additional information regarding the Company is available at www.camber.energy and in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact Information

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Preston Conable: pconable@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

SOURCE: Camber Energy, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/camber-energy-to-participate-in-the-renmark-financial-communications-virtual-non-1191365

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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